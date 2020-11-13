ERn Financial, LLC Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Stryker Corp, Sells General Dynamics Corp

Investment company ERn Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Stryker Corp, Facebook Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells General Dynamics Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ERn Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q3, ERn Financial, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SYK, FB,

SYK, FB, Added Positions: LMBS, FMB, FIXD, FTCS, SPDW, IEFA, MTUM, EEM, JHML, QUAL, IJR, VO, EFA, VOO, USRT, SPIP, BRK.B, SPAB, ESGU, VBK, ORCL, NSC, T, XOM, SPSM, MSFT, SHYG, SCHX, ESGD, IUSV, V, VBR, IGF,

LMBS, FMB, FIXD, FTCS, SPDW, IEFA, MTUM, EEM, JHML, QUAL, IJR, VO, EFA, VOO, USRT, SPIP, BRK.B, SPAB, ESGU, VBK, ORCL, NSC, T, XOM, SPSM, MSFT, SHYG, SCHX, ESGD, IUSV, V, VBR, IGF, Reduced Positions: ARKG, DFEB, EFAV, SPYG, MUB, AMZN, FVD, EXAS, HD, SPMD,

ARKG, DFEB, EFAV, SPYG, MUB, AMZN, FVD, EXAS, HD, SPMD, Sold Out: GD,

ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 139,517 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 437,789 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 250,310 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPEM) - 279,339 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 194,209 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67%

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $225.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,443 shares as of .

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 808 shares as of .

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.74%. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,056 shares as of .

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.95%. The purchase prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $65.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,922 shares as of .

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 27.84%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $224.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,676 shares as of .

ERn Financial, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72.