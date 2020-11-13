  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

ERn Financial, LLC Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Stryker Corp, Sells General Dynamics Corp

November 13, 2020 | About: FIXD +0.35% FTCS -0.91% BRK.B -1.17% SYK -0.01% FB -0.51% GD -1.86%

Investment company ERn Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Stryker Corp, Facebook Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells General Dynamics Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ERn Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q3, ERn Financial, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ERn Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ern+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ERn Financial, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 139,517 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
  2. SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 437,789 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
  3. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 250,310 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  4. SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPEM) - 279,339 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
  5. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 194,209 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67%
New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $225.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,443 shares as of .

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 808 shares as of .

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.74%. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,056 shares as of .

Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.95%. The purchase prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $65.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,922 shares as of .

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 27.84%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $224.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,676 shares as of .

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

ERn Financial, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of ERn Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. ERn Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ERn Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ERn Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ERn Financial, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)