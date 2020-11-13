  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc Buys Square Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Alteryx Inc, Shake Shack Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: SQ -2.68% QCOM -2.56% PTON +2.36% CHGG +1.54% BYND +0.79% SGEN -1.15% SPT +5.05% AYX -1.54% SHAK -0.45% ROKU -0.23% CDW -2.26%

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Square Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Chegg Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Alteryx Inc, Shake Shack Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc. As of 2020Q3, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ZEVENBERGEN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zevenbergen+capital+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ZEVENBERGEN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 905,869 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.64%
  2. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 292,947 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 89,679 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 477,488 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.37%
  5. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 478,536 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.48%
New Purchase: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,950 shares as of .

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $178.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,052,405 shares as of .

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 860,203 shares as of .

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $108.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,219,110 shares as of .

Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $64.1 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $73.49. The stock is now traded at around $70.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,345,470 shares as of .

Added: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38. The stock is now traded at around $128.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 397,171 shares as of .

Added: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15. The stock is now traded at around $168.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 310,648 shares as of .

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.

Sold Out: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $47.98 and $72.16, with an estimated average price of $58.04.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7.

Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $108.81 and $119.53, with an estimated average price of $114.43.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.



