O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Progressive Corp

Investment company O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Progressive Corp, PepsiCo Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC. As of 2020Q3, O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC owns 257 stocks with a total value of $959 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ROKU, FSLY, FTCH, ABBV, ALL, WEC, EBAY, TGT, NHC, HLI, IPG, ERIE, FAST, FNF, CME, CVS, GIS, CDK, PINC, DG, APAM, EA, MANT, NSC, EVR, CHRW, SAFT, CSX, GRMN, IEX, CERN, CSGS, UGI, TT, MC, ANTM, STC, MSA, AVGO, K, BRC, GHC, CTXS, TR, BR, VIRT, HLNE, WTS, AMSF, SSD, DOX, PRGS, MDC, EGOV, MXIM, ALE, BMI, EBF, HE, HCSG, LEA, IDCC, WU, WMK, VGR, UVV, KMPR, RDN, NJR, NWE, ITT, BKH, AWR, OTTR, PNM, FELE, AVA,

ROKU, FSLY, FTCH, ABBV, ALL, WEC, EBAY, TGT, NHC, HLI, IPG, ERIE, FAST, FNF, CME, CVS, GIS, CDK, PINC, DG, APAM, EA, MANT, NSC, EVR, CHRW, SAFT, CSX, GRMN, IEX, CERN, CSGS, UGI, TT, MC, ANTM, STC, MSA, AVGO, K, BRC, GHC, CTXS, TR, BR, VIRT, HLNE, WTS, AMSF, SSD, DOX, PRGS, MDC, EGOV, MXIM, ALE, BMI, EBF, HE, HCSG, LEA, IDCC, WU, WMK, VGR, UVV, KMPR, RDN, NJR, NWE, ITT, BKH, AWR, OTTR, PNM, FELE, AVA, Added Positions: PG, MRK, VZ, CSCO, PFE, KO, WMT, LLY, TXN, INTC, LMT, AMZN, CMCSA, NTES, MMM, BABA, AMGN, ZNGA, JNJ, MMC, KMB, NOC, ORCL, PM, UPS, FB, SHOP, SMAR, T, MTCH, MSM, MELI, JD, ZS, PDD, SNAP, MDB, GOOGL, MMS, RHI, WM, WIX, FLO, MDT, ETSY, TTD, BILI, DOCU, SNA, SPOT, UNP, ABT, FCFS, NATI, RNG, OKTA, CRWD, CHWY, AOS, ATVI, EHC, AON, CCOI, CL, JPM, MDLZ, BKNG, FTNT, PANW, BIDU, CLX, INGR, EV, GD, LANC, TWTR, TEAM, TWLO, COUP, LAZ, NFLX, WHR, NOW, W, AVLR, ADP, DLB, XRX, COST, DCI, FLIR, MSI, WDFC, TME, BWA, CTSH, CNS, GNTX, HRC, HRL, JJSF, LOW, MDU, TECH, POR, HBI, WDAY, ZEN, CRI, EXPD, EXPO, IDA, LFUS, FAF, SAIC, MPWR, PAYX, TTEK, OGS, PINS, ADBE, ADI, CHD, FHI, LHX, LEG, NFG, YUM, SPLK, HUBS, SCI,

PG, MRK, VZ, CSCO, PFE, KO, WMT, LLY, TXN, INTC, LMT, AMZN, CMCSA, NTES, MMM, BABA, AMGN, ZNGA, JNJ, MMC, KMB, NOC, ORCL, PM, UPS, FB, SHOP, SMAR, T, MTCH, MSM, MELI, JD, ZS, PDD, SNAP, MDB, GOOGL, MMS, RHI, WM, WIX, FLO, MDT, ETSY, TTD, BILI, DOCU, SNA, SPOT, UNP, ABT, FCFS, NATI, RNG, OKTA, CRWD, CHWY, AOS, ATVI, EHC, AON, CCOI, CL, JPM, MDLZ, BKNG, FTNT, PANW, BIDU, CLX, INGR, EV, GD, LANC, TWTR, TEAM, TWLO, COUP, LAZ, NFLX, WHR, NOW, W, AVLR, ADP, DLB, XRX, COST, DCI, FLIR, MSI, WDFC, TME, BWA, CTSH, CNS, GNTX, HRC, HRL, JJSF, LOW, MDU, TECH, POR, HBI, WDAY, ZEN, CRI, EXPD, EXPO, IDA, LFUS, FAF, SAIC, MPWR, PAYX, TTEK, OGS, PINS, ADBE, ADI, CHD, FHI, LHX, LEG, NFG, YUM, SPLK, HUBS, SCI, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PEP, SPGI, MA, V, SBUX, NEE, NKE, MCO, TROW, MSFT, HON, HD, ZTS, SYK, Z, MSCI, MORN, CMI, CRM, IBM, ACN, DNKN, CTAS, ROK, ZM, MCD, INTU, ESTC, CASY, G, PLAN, VMW, PCAR, UNH, TTC, NYT, LSTR, HSY, APH, WSO, UNF, GGG, SWX, JKHY, BF.B,

AAPL, PEP, SPGI, MA, V, SBUX, NEE, NKE, MCO, TROW, MSFT, HON, HD, ZTS, SYK, Z, MSCI, MORN, CMI, CRM, IBM, ACN, DNKN, CTAS, ROK, ZM, MCD, INTU, ESTC, CASY, G, PLAN, VMW, PCAR, UNH, TTC, NYT, LSTR, HSY, APH, WSO, UNF, GGG, SWX, JKHY, BF.B, Sold Out: DIS, PGR, TJX, DHR, MO, HUYA, EL, POOL, TMO, BMY, WST, FDS, PKI, AXP, BRO, ALLE, GILD, BAH, BA, GWRE, RNR, CSL, MOMO, ORI, ROST, TER, WEN, CHE, TCOM, ETN, FBHS, NDSN, BAX, HUBB, TEL, CHH, ROP, CBSH, CHDN, SYY, PNR, HXL, BWXT, OGE, WBA, VRSN, CBRL, STZ, IAC, RTX, BRKR, THG, ALSN, WWD, ENTG, RLI, LECO, WTM, AIZ, FIS, CGNX, EME, CNK, CW, H, JEF, SIX, TXRH, CR, SIGI, NWSA, UI, BC, IR, EWBC, SABR, COLM, PRI, PII, JCOM, JBL, JW.A, HRB, PBCT, ALK, OC, SBNY, SNX, TCF, TOL, WYND, AWI, GPS, FHN, NYCB, MTG,

For the details of O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27shares+investment+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 196,672 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 95,554 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.11% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 177,362 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.73% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 170,723 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 433.43% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 80,669 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.66%

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $230.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 34,400 shares as of .

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $76.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 62,460 shares as of .

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $43.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 174,074 shares as of .

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $97.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 42,270 shares as of .

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31. The stock is now traded at around $94.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 32,357 shares as of .

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.46 and $99.15, with an estimated average price of $93.18. The stock is now traded at around $102.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 25,651 shares as of .

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 433.43%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 170,723 shares as of .

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 187.37%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $79.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 284,164 shares as of .

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 147.06%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 375,113 shares as of .

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 149.90%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 373,601 shares as of .

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 84.99%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 475,604 shares as of .

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 114.41%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 238,082 shares as of .

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $77.37 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $89.76.

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25.

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in HUYA Inc. The sale prices were between $19.48 and $29.58, with an estimated average price of $25.08.