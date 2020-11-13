Stokes Family Office, LLC Buys Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, First Horizon National Corp, McDonald's Corp, Sells Chevron Corp, IBERIABANK Corp, American Express Co

Investment company Stokes Family Office, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, First Horizon National Corp, McDonald's Corp, Accenture PLC, Visa Inc, sells Chevron Corp, IBERIABANK Corp, American Express Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stokes Family Office, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Stokes Family Office, LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAB, FHN, ACN, TXN, HON, LIN, VO, WM, TSM, SPGI, ROKU, ITW, MMM, FISV, ACMR, CL, VB, LOW, MA, NVDA, NVS, RKT, ISRG, UNP, UPS, AGG, INFY,

BAB, FHN, ACN, TXN, HON, LIN, VO, WM, TSM, SPGI, ROKU, ITW, MMM, FISV, ACMR, CL, VB, LOW, MA, NVDA, NVS, RKT, ISRG, UNP, UPS, AGG, INFY, Added Positions: VIGI, MCD, PG, HD, MSFT, V, LMT, WMT, NKE, JNJ, UNH, PEP, VCSH, AMZN, MO, T, SBUX, VUG, ETN, GOOGL, BABA, ORCL, VOO, VEU, CSCO, DEO, NFLX, ABBV, PENN, LLY, DIS, GSIE, INTC, IXUS, PFE, BLK, NVO, BMY, CMCSA, MRK, KO, COST, ZTS, SO, SJM, LRCX, GIS, ESTC, EMR, D, CTAS,

VIGI, MCD, PG, HD, MSFT, V, LMT, WMT, NKE, JNJ, UNH, PEP, VCSH, AMZN, MO, T, SBUX, VUG, ETN, GOOGL, BABA, ORCL, VOO, VEU, CSCO, DEO, NFLX, ABBV, PENN, LLY, DIS, GSIE, INTC, IXUS, PFE, BLK, NVO, BMY, CMCSA, MRK, KO, COST, ZTS, SO, SJM, LRCX, GIS, ESTC, EMR, D, CTAS, Reduced Positions: CVX, AAPL, AXP, XOM, IJJ, VYM, VCIT, IJS, VYMI, DOCU, AYX, IVV, VOE, SHYG, JPM, SCHW, FB, WFC, ABT, JD, BRK.B, AMGN, IUSG, SYY, IBM, FIZZ, VZ, BA, NZF, CAT,

CVX, AAPL, AXP, XOM, IJJ, VYM, VCIT, IJS, VYMI, DOCU, AYX, IVV, VOE, SHYG, JPM, SCHW, FB, WFC, ABT, JD, BRK.B, AMGN, IUSG, SYY, IBM, FIZZ, VZ, BA, NZF, CAT, Sold Out: IBKC, KHC,

For the details of Stokes Family Office, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stokes+family+office%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 561,810 shares, 16.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 265,133 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73% Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 258,694 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 232,218 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 87,166 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $33.28. The stock is now traded at around $33.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 219,302 shares as of .

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 102,183 shares as of .

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $238.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,523 shares as of .

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $154.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,577 shares as of .

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $255.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,919 shares as of .

Stokes Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $197.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,852 shares as of .

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 25.54%. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $213.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,079 shares as of .

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 42.70%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $208.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,438 shares as of .

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $148.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,823 shares as of .

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 147.83%. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $367.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,223 shares as of .

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 43.74%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $354.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,716 shares as of .

Stokes Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,261 shares as of .

Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Stokes Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26.