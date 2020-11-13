  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ruffer LLP Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Galiano Gold Inc, Sells Kinross Gold Corp, Newmont Corp, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp

November 13, 2020 | About: SCHW -2.88% BRK.B -1.17% GPL -0.17% NOV -1.96% Y -2.73% COTY -4.32% GAU +0% NTR -2.78% AFL -1.39% UBER +0.37% COG -2.14% IRV +0%

London, X0, based Investment company Ruffer LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Galiano Gold Inc, Nutrien, Aflac Inc, sells Kinross Gold Corp, Newmont Corp, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Gold Fields during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ruffer LLP. As of 2020Q3, Ruffer LLP owns 78 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ruffer LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ruffer+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ruffer LLP
  1. Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 28,336,872 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.22%
  2. American Express Co (AXP) - 1,746,861 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83%
  3. General Motors Co (GM) - 4,716,626 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.59%
  4. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 3,813,241 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.61%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 1,090,093 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62%
New Purchase: Galiano Gold Inc (GAU)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Galiano Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.3 and $2.04, with an estimated average price of $1.58. The stock is now traded at around $1.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 27,014,416 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 950,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 527,006 shares as of .

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $46.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 403,070 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $20.59, with an estimated average price of $18.67. The stock is now traded at around $16.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 811,929 shares as of .

New Purchase: Integra Resources Corp (IRVA)

Ruffer LLP initiated holding in Integra Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $3.72, with an estimated average price of $3.15. The stock is now traded at around $2.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,515,074 shares as of .

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 62.61%. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $44.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 3,813,241 shares as of .

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 110.69%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $224.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 389,718 shares as of .

Added: Great Panther Mining Ltd (GPL)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Great Panther Mining Ltd by 102.35%. The purchase prices were between $0.5 and $1.04, with an estimated average price of $0.86. The stock is now traded at around $0.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,356,676 shares as of .

Added: National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc by 45.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.06 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $11.71. The stock is now traded at around $10.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,008,883 shares as of .

Added: Alleghany Corp (Y)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Alleghany Corp by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $471.19 and $567.21, with an estimated average price of $525.58. The stock is now traded at around $602.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .

Added: Coty Inc (COTY)

Ruffer LLP added to a holding in Coty Inc by 105.88%. The purchase prices were between $2.65 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $4.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Galiano Gold Inc (B7U)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Galiano Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $1.09 and $1.69, with an estimated average price of $1.34.

Sold Out: Benefytt Technologies Inc (BFYT)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Benefytt Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.07 and $31.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78.

Sold Out: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $7.79, with an estimated average price of $6.4.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41.

Sold Out: Alio Gold Inc (ALO)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Alio Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $1.26 and $1.26, with an estimated average price of $1.26.

Sold Out: Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)

Ruffer LLP sold out a holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $5.28 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $5.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ruffer LLP. Also check out:

1. Ruffer LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ruffer LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ruffer LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ruffer LLP keeps buying

