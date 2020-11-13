  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Baillie Gifford & Co Buys Carvana Co, Seagen Inc, Datadog Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

November 13, 2020 | About: NET -2% BYND +0.79% W -0.48% EL +0.51% TME +4.44% BGNE -0.47% CVNA +3.61% SGT +0% DDOG +3.66% SNOW -2.23% VRM -13.01% LPSN -2.69%

Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Baillie Gifford & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Carvana Co, Seagen Inc, Datadog Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Facebook Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baillie Gifford & Co. As of 2020Q3, Baillie Gifford & Co owns 237 stocks with a total value of $143.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 34,706,535 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.03%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,597,753 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.66%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 25,031,910 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.58%
  4. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 5,649,097 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  5. Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 17,725,580 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60%
New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $125.38 and $227.19, with an estimated average price of $176.71. The stock is now traded at around $214.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 5,691,766 shares as of .

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $162.9, with an estimated average price of $141.98. The stock is now traded at around $143.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,294,909 shares as of .

New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $90.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,556,957 shares as of .

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $235.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 997,975 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.04 and $73.87, with an estimated average price of $55.79. The stock is now traded at around $35.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,269,531 shares as of .

New Purchase: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in LivePerson Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $63.02, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $51.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,155,372 shares as of .

Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 94.21%. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 27,652,576 shares as of .

Added: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 2739.45%. The purchase prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38. The stock is now traded at around $128.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,046,103 shares as of .

Added: Wayfair Inc (W)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $210.8 and $342.4, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $250.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,525,232 shares as of .

Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 107.89%. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $249.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,140,293 shares as of .

Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 109.53%. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 43,028,837 shares as of .

Added: BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 340.00%. The purchase prices were between $189.18 and $286.44, with an estimated average price of $234.52. The stock is now traded at around $283.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,435,189 shares as of .

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

Sold Out: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02.

Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Sold Out: TerraForm Power Inc (TERP)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in TerraForm Power Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Sold Out: Aduro Biotech Inc (ADRO)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Aduro Biotech Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.39.

Sold Out: Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $4.06 and $4.51, with an estimated average price of $4.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO. Also check out:

1. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)