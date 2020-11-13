Baillie Gifford & Co Buys Carvana Co, Seagen Inc, Datadog Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Baillie Gifford & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Carvana Co, Seagen Inc, Datadog Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Facebook Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baillie Gifford & Co. As of 2020Q3, Baillie Gifford & Co owns 237 stocks with a total value of $143.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 34,706,535 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,597,753 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.66% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 25,031,910 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.58% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 5,649,097 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 17,725,580 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60%

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $125.38 and $227.19, with an estimated average price of $176.71. The stock is now traded at around $214.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 5,691,766 shares as of .

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $162.9, with an estimated average price of $141.98. The stock is now traded at around $143.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,294,909 shares as of .

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $90.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,556,957 shares as of .

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $235.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 997,975 shares as of .

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.04 and $73.87, with an estimated average price of $55.79. The stock is now traded at around $35.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,269,531 shares as of .

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in LivePerson Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $63.02, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $51.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,155,372 shares as of .

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 94.21%. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 27,652,576 shares as of .

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 2739.45%. The purchase prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38. The stock is now traded at around $128.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,046,103 shares as of .

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $210.8 and $342.4, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $250.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,525,232 shares as of .

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 107.89%. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $249.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,140,293 shares as of .

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 109.53%. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 43,028,837 shares as of .

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 340.00%. The purchase prices were between $189.18 and $286.44, with an estimated average price of $234.52. The stock is now traded at around $283.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,435,189 shares as of .

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02.

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in TerraForm Power Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Aduro Biotech Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.39.

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $4.06 and $4.51, with an estimated average price of $4.38.