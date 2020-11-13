Pettee Investors, Inc. Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Lowe's Inc, Lear Corp, Sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Match Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp

New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Pettee Investors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Lowe's Inc, Lear Corp, FedEx Corp, Caterpillar Inc, sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Match Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, NVIDIA Corp, Jack Henry & Associates Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pettee Investors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Pettee Investors, Inc. owns 110 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LH, LOW, FDX, CAT, ITW, PKG,
- Added Positions: LEA, DHI, ZBH, BMY, MSFT, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, SNPS, JKHY, XOM, CVX, SPGI, MKC, AMZN, CTVA, UNP, UPS,
- Sold Out: VAR, MTCH, IAC, CBRE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pettee Investors, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 129,300 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 75,569 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,260 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 41,406 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 135,415 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13. The stock is now traded at around $201.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,795 shares as of .New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $157.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,090 shares as of .New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $267.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 915 shares as of .New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $169.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,408 shares as of .New Purchase: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)
Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $95.01 and $113.14, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $126.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,895 shares as of .New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81. The stock is now traded at around $209.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,044 shares as of .Added: Lear Corp (LEA)
Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Lear Corp by 78.38%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $123.55, with an estimated average price of $113.99. The stock is now traded at around $133.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of .Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $71.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of .Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5.Sold Out: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.35 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $45.67.
