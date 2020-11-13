  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Pettee Investors, Inc. Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Lowe's Inc, Lear Corp, Sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Match Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp

November 13, 2020 | About: LEA -1.67% DHI -1.96% LH -0.96% LOW -0.01% FDX -0.24% CAT -0.19% PKG -0.8% ITW -1.89% VAR +0.04% MTCH -1.61% IAC -2.77% CBRE -1.83%

New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Pettee Investors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Lowe's Inc, Lear Corp, FedEx Corp, Caterpillar Inc, sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Match Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, NVIDIA Corp, Jack Henry & Associates Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pettee Investors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Pettee Investors, Inc. owns 110 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pettee Investors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pettee+investors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pettee Investors, Inc.
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 129,300 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio.
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 75,569 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,260 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 41,406 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  5. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 135,415 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13. The stock is now traded at around $201.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,795 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $157.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,090 shares as of .

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $267.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 915 shares as of .

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $169.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,408 shares as of .

New Purchase: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $95.01 and $113.14, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $126.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,895 shares as of .

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81. The stock is now traded at around $209.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,044 shares as of .

Added: Lear Corp (LEA)

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Lear Corp by 78.38%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $123.55, with an estimated average price of $113.99. The stock is now traded at around $133.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of .

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $71.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of .

Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5.

Sold Out: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.35 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $45.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pettee Investors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Pettee Investors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pettee Investors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pettee Investors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pettee Investors, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)