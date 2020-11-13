  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Fairfax Financial Holdings Buys GrafTech International, Crown Castle International Corp, Immunomedics Inc, Sells El Paso Electric Co, Penn National Gaming Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: TIF -0.05% FNF -1.47% EAF -7.2% IMMU +0% CCI +1.4% ZBRA -4.35% INWK +0% EE +0% PENN -1.15% PACB +1.55%

Investment company Fairfax Financial Holdings (Current Portfolio) buys GrafTech International, Crown Castle International Corp, Immunomedics Inc, Tiffany, Zebra Technologies Corp, sells El Paso Electric Co, Penn National Gaming Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairfax Financial Holdings. As of 2020Q3, Fairfax Financial Holdings owns 60 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prem Watsa's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prem+watsa/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Prem Watsa
  1. Atlas Corp (ATCO) - 99,400,952 shares, 50.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  2. BlackBerry Ltd (BB) - 46,724,700 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio.
  3. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 13,322,009 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio.
  4. Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP) - 30,548,190 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio.
  5. Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP) - 3,796,246 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)


Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $6.98. The stock is now traded at around $7.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 852,628 shares as of . New Purchase: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)


Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of . New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)


Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $166.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)


Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $248.73 and $294.36, with an estimated average price of $268.82. The stock is now traded at around $340.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of . New Purchase: InnerWorkings Inc (INWK)


Fairfax Financial Holdings initiated holding in InnerWorkings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.18 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.57. The stock is now traded at around $2.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of . Added: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in Tiffany & Co by 29.66%. The purchase prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of . Added: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Fairfax Financial Holdings added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $32.55. The stock is now traded at around $33.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of . Sold Out: El Paso Electric Co (EE)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46. Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86. Sold Out: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $5.74.

