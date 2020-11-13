Portnoy Law Firm: Fluidigm Corporation Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before November 20, 2020; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Fluidigm Corporation ( FLDM) investors that acquired shares between February 17, 2019 and November 5, 2019. Investors have until November 20, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action

Fluidigm reported second quarter 2019 financial results in a press release issued on August 2, 2019. It was disclosed in this press release that Fluidigm reported revenue of $28.2 million, which is below analysts’ estimate of $32 million, and a net loss of $13.8 million.

Fluidigm’s share price fell $4.10, or 34%, to close at $8.05 per share on August 2, 2019, on this news, thereby injuring investors.

