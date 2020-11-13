  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
TG Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

November 13, 2020 | About: TGTX +1.4%

Fireside chat scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:20 PM ET/ 7:20 PM GMT

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. ( TGTX), today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 2:20 PM ET/ 7:20 PM GMT.

A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.
TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is in late stage clinical development with two investigational compounds, ublituximab and umbralisib, the combination of which is referred to as “U2”, targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. Umbralisib (TGR-1202) is an oral, once-daily dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon. Umbralisib is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for accelerated approval as a treatment for patients with previously treated marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least one prior anti-CD20 based regimen or follicular lymphoma (FL) who have received at least two prior systemic therapies. The Company also has a fully enrolled Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating U2 in patients with treatment naïve and relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and two fully enrolled identical Phase 3 trials evaluating ublituximab monotherapy in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). Additionally, the Company has recently brought into Phase 1 clinical development its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, cosibelimab (TG-1501), its covalently-bound Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor, TG-1701, as well as its anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody, TG-1801. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.

CONTACT:

Jenna Bosco
Senior Vice President,
Corporate Communications
TG Therapeutics, Inc.
Telephone: 212.554.4351
Email: [email protected]

