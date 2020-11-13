  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Articles 

BioXcel Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

November 13, 2020 | About: BTAI -2.69%

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BTI” or the “Company”) ( BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to identify improved therapies in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that Dr. Vimal Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTI, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference.

Presentation Details:
Event: Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020
Time: 7:20 PM GMT/2:20 PM ET

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com. Following the conference, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development that utilizes artificial intelligence to identify improved therapies in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BTI's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BTI's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Contact Information:
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.
www.bioxceltherapeutics.com

Investor Relations:
John Graziano
[email protected]
1.646.378.2942

Media:
Julia Deutsch
[email protected]
1.646.378.2967

