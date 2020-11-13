Amcor's Matrix paper-based recyclable packaging for soft cheese wins innovation award

Amcor's premium Matrix paper-based and paraffin-free packaging for soft cheese receives a Silver award at the 2020 Packaging Innovation Awards sponsored by Dow.

ZURICH, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC), a global leader in packaging, has been awarded with a Silver prize at the 2020 Packaging Innovation Awards, sponsored by Dow. The company has been recognised for its Matrix range, the industry's first paper-based, paraffin-free and recyclable packaging for soft cheese. This innovation of providing the right breathable barrier for soft cheese while removing paraffin has transformed a non-recyclable packaging material into a cheese wrap that can be recycled in the paper stream.

Michael Zacka, President Amcor Flexibles EMEA, said, "Matrix's breakthrough paraffin-free technology brings soft cheese packaging into the circular economy and we are pleased it has been recognised with a prestigious Dow award. Matrix is another move in the right direction for sustainability combined with performance – offering cheese manufacturers improved flavour control and recyclability."

"The quality of innovations we saw in the 2020 Packaging Innovation Awards is remarkable," said Diego Donoso, business president for Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics. "I'm inspired that the packaging industry continues to move sustainability and innovation forward even during complicated times. All winners should be proud of their accomplishment."

The Packaging Innovation Awards sponsored by Dow honour the industry's top achievements in packaging design, materials, technology, and processes. In 2019, the competition awarded Amcor for its paper-based packaging for processed meat and cheese, PET bottle for Nestlé's Coffeemate®, a Cooler Bag for Molson Coors beer, and a pet treat pouch for Full Moon Pet.

Learn more about Amcor's Matrix packaging at https://www.amcor.com/product-listing/matrix

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate US$12.5 billion in sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries.

