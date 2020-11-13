OneSmart to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on November 23, 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), the leading premium K-12 education company in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2020 before U.S. markets open on Monday, November 23, 2020.

OneSmart's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM on Monday, November 23, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International 1-412-902-4272 Mainland China 4001-201-203 US 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong 800-905-945 Passcode OneSmart

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through November 30, 2020.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in 1-412-317-0088 U.S. Toll Free 1-877-344-7529 Passcode: 10149893

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.onesmart.org

About OneSmart

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading premium K-12 after-school tutoring service provider in China. Our vision is to be the most trusted and heartful high-tech education company and our mission is POWER LEARNING changes the future with technology advancement. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, excellence, integrity, and technology and innovation.

The Company has built a comprehensive premium K-12 education platform that encompasses OneSmart 1-on-1 business (the leading premium K-12 1-on-1 tutoring business in China), young children premium education business (HappyMath and FasTrack English), and OneSmart Online (the leading premium online education platform in China). As of May 31, 2020, OneSmart operates a nationwide network of 449 learning centers across 33 cities in China.

For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://ir.onesmart.org.

