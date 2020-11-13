  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
UAE's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority accredits Lleida.net as a certification service provider

November 13, 2020 | About: XPAR:ALLLN +3.05% OTCPK:LLEIF +0% OTCPK:LLEIF +0% OTCPK:LLEIF +0%

MADRID and DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 13, 2020

MADRID and DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Listed technology services company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) has been accredited by the United Arab Emirates Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) to operate as a certification services provider in the country.

This accreditation is the previous step for automatic legal recognition of the electronic contracting and notification services of the company, whose titles are traded in New York, Paris and Madrid.

This recognition has been achieved through Lleida Information Technology Network Services LLC, the company's subsidiary in the region.

"Our internationalisation policy in the Middle East is not only focused on boosting the commercialisation of our services, but also on strengthening our position as a benchmark player in the region," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder.

"TRA's recognition of the validity of our services in the UAE is critical to further progress in this direction," he added.

Lleida.net is, at present, the main European company in the eSignature industry.

Its electronic notification and contracting services are recognised as valid before courts and public administrations in more than 75 countries.

In 2018, Lleida.net became the first Spanish company to obtain the Eidas certification, which allows it to operate without barriers at a European level and makes its electronic certificates to be admitted by default before any European court or administration.

Likewise, the company has 187 patents in the digital signature industry, which have been granted by more than 50 countries in the five continents, including the United States, the European Union, the Gulf Cooperation Council, China, Russia, India, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia or New Zealand.

Lleida.net started trading in the OTCQX Best Markets index in New York last week. On September 14th, 99.86% of the votes present at the General Shareholders Meeting expressed their approval to this IPO.

During 2020, Lleida.net became the company with the highest stock market growth in Euronext and one of the major stock market successes in the world throughout the health emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its shares have increased up to 940 per cent during the year.

The Paloma Project
Media, [email protected]
+356-7946-7486

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uaes-telecommunications-regulatory-authority-accredits-lleidanet-as-a-certification-service-provider-301172718.html

SOURCE Lleida.net


