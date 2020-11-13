  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Covalon Announces Appointment of Amir Boloor as Board Chair and Voting Results from Fiscal 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

November 13, 2020 | About: TSXV:COV +5.45% OTCPK:CVALF +0% OTCPK:CVALF +0%

PR Newswire

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 13, 2020

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today is pleased to announce the appointment of Amir Boloor, President of Caspian Equity Partners, Inc., as Chair of the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Boloor, an independent director of the Company, is also Chair of the Company's recently announced Special Committee, appointed to explore and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives available to the Company in order to enhance shareholder value.

Abe Schwartz, former Chair of the Board said, "I am delighted that Amir has accepted the appointment as Chair of the Board during a time where the Company is undertaking a strategic review process in order to ensure that all available alternatives to enhance value for our shareholders are being evaluated. Amir has earned the respect of his colleagues on the Board." Mr. Schwartz, the largest shareholder of the Company, is continuing as an active member of the Board.

"Amir has an impressive track record in accelerating growth and creating shareholder value as an investor and capital markets leader," said Brian Pedlar, President and CEO of Covalon. "We are delighted to have Amir assume the role of Chair."

Amir Boloor, an independent director of the Company, is the President of Caspian Equity Partners, Inc., a Vancouver, British Columbia private investment firm he founded in 2012. He has specialized in helping entrepreneurs accelerate growth and optimize performance while propelling long-term profitability and value. Prior to founding Caspian Equity Partners, Inc., Mr. Boloor held various positions in the Mergers & Acquisitions and Diversified Investment Banking groups of TD Securities, Inc. where he advised Boards and executive teams of mid-market and large-cap companies on numerous strategic review mandates, initial public offerings, mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, corporate restructures, leveraged buyouts, and takeover defenses. Mr. Boloor has a Bachelor of Commerce with Honours Finance from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Boloor is a Chartered Financial Analyst from the CFA Institute.

The Company also announces the results of the matters voted upon at the Company's fiscal 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on November 12th, 2020.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business and each item of business was approved by the requisite number of votes. The matters included the election of the Board of Directors, the appointment of auditors, and the approval of the Company's amended and restated stock option plan. The total number of shares represented, either in person or by proxy, totaled 11,211,257 or 43.42%. The voting results are detailed below.

1) The Election of the Board of Directors

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

%

Amir Boloor

10,847,180

99.38

67,200

0.62

Joseph Cordiano

10,817,380

99.11

97,000

0.89

Myrna Francis

10,817,780

99.12

96,600

0.88

Martin Goldfarb

10,698,090

98.02

216,290

1.98

Brian Pedlar

10,667,790

97.74

246,590

2.26

Abe Schwartz

10,668,690

97.75

245,690

2.25

Ron Smith

10,817,380

99.11

97,000

0.89

2) The Appointment of the Auditor


Votes FOR

%

Votes
WITHHELD

%

PricewaterhouseCoopers,
LLP

11,152,882

99.76

26,600

0.24

3) The Approval of the Company's 2019 Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan


Votes FOR

%

Votes
WITHHELD

%

Amended and Restated
Stock Option Plan

10,625,770

97.36

288,610

2.64

Final voting results of all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and further details of the voted matters can be found in the Company's management information circular dated October 8th, 2020.

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a researcher, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of patent-protected medical products that improve patient outcomes and save lives in the areas of advanced wound care, infection management and surgical procedures. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "proposed" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Such forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to the anticipated filing of the Company's interim financial report for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecast or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covalon-announces-appointment-of-amir-boloor-as-board-chair-and-voting-results-from-fiscal-2019-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-301172524.html

SOURCE Covalon Technologies Ltd.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)