China Biologic Products to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

November 13, 2020 | About: NAS:CBPO -0.22%

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) ("China Biologic" or the "Company"), a leading fully integrated plasma-based biopharmaceutical company in China, today announced that the Company plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 after the market closes.

The Company's management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, which is 8:30 p.m. Beijing Time on November 25, 2020, to discuss third quarter 2020 results. Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US:

1 888 346 8982

International:

1 412 902 4272

Hong Kong:

800 905945

Mainland China:

4001 201203

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference call through December 2, 2020. The dial-in details are:

US:

1 877 344 7529

International:

1 412 317 0088

Passcode:

10149967

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's investor relations website at http://chinabiologic.investorroom.com/.

About China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) is a leading fully integrated plasma-based biopharmaceutical company in China. The Company's products are used as critical therapies during medical emergencies and for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening diseases and immune-deficiency related diseases. China Biologic is headquartered in Beijing and manufactures over 20 different dosage forms of plasma products through its indirect majority-owned subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Guizhou Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd. The Company also has an equity investment in Xi'an Huitian Blood Products Co., Ltd. Since the acquisition of TianXinFu (Beijing) Medical Appliance Co., Ltd. in 2018, China Biologic is also engaged in the sale of medical devices, primarily regenerative medical biomaterial products. The Company sells its products to hospitals, distributors and other healthcare facilities in China. For additional information, please see the Company's website www.chinabiologic.com.

Contact:
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.
Mr. Ming Yin
Senior Vice President
Email: [email protected]

The Foote Group
Mr. Philip Lisio
Phone: +86-135-0116-6560
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-biologic-products-to-report-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-301172617.html

SOURCE China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.


