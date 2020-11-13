  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Graphic Packaging Holding Company Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

November 13, 2020 | About: NYSE:GPK -2.89%

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2020

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies, announced today Michael Doss, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Scherger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 17 at 10:00am ET in the form of a virtual fireside chat. The event will be webcast and available for replay on the Investor Section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graphic-packaging-holding-company-executives-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conference-301172599.html

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company


