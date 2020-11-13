  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tweedy Browne CO LLC Buys Carlisle Inc, Intel Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Sells ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, Unilever PLC

November 13, 2020 | About: ABBV +0.5% CSL +0.02% INTC +0.68% TFC +1.83% BAC +0.84% COP +1.5% PSX +4.21% UL -0.3%

Investment company Tweedy Browne CO LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Carlisle Inc, Intel Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Bank of America Corp, AbbVie Inc, sells ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tweedy Browne CO LLC. As of 2020Q3, Tweedy Browne CO LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,035 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,802,726 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
  3. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 5,359,540 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 129,566 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  5. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,399,783 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
New Purchase: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)


Tweedy Browne CO LLC initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $122.7. The stock is now traded at around $139.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 180,194 shares as of . New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)


Tweedy Browne CO LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 398,350 shares as of . New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)


Tweedy Browne CO LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 479,476 shares as of . New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)


Tweedy Browne CO LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 616,960 shares as of . Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 46.76%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $97.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 302,320 shares as of . Reduced: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 40.1%. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $34.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 936,526 shares as of . Reduced: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in Phillips 66 by 80.81%. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 69,415 shares as of . Reduced: Unilever PLC (UL)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in Unilever PLC by 49.39%. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $59.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 63,315 shares as of .

