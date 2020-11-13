Tweedy Browne CO LLC Buys Carlisle Inc, Intel Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Sells ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, Unilever PLC

Investment company Tweedy Browne CO LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Carlisle Inc, Intel Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Bank of America Corp, AbbVie Inc, sells ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tweedy Browne CO LLC. As of 2020Q3, Tweedy Browne CO LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CSL, INTC, TFC, BAC,
- Added Positions: ABBV, KOF, USB, GSK,
- Reduced Positions: COP, PSX, JNJ, AZO, UL, CSCO, WFC, FOX, EMR, DEO, BRK.B, BAX, VZ, AXP, NVS, CNHI, TOT, ALC, RDS.A, HSBC, AIT,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,035 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,802,726 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 5,359,540 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 129,566 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,399,783 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
Tweedy Browne CO LLC initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $122.7. The stock is now traded at around $139.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 180,194 shares as of . New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 398,350 shares as of . New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 479,476 shares as of . New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 616,960 shares as of . Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 46.76%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $97.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 302,320 shares as of . Reduced: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 40.1%. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $34.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 936,526 shares as of . Reduced: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in Phillips 66 by 80.81%. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 69,415 shares as of . Reduced: Unilever PLC (UL)
Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in Unilever PLC by 49.39%. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $59.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 63,315 shares as of .
