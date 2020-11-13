Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, 360 DigiTech Inc, TAL Education Group, Sells GDS Holdings, Vipshop Holdings, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Investment company Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, 360 DigiTech Inc, TAL Education Group, Pinduoduo Inc, Bilibili Inc, sells GDS Holdings, Vipshop Holdings, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Daqo New Energy Corp, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd owns 76 stocks with a total value of $625 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taikang+asset+management+%28hong+kong%29+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 279,705 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.56% Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 1,344,671 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.97% TAL Education Group (TAL) - 489,448 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.58% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 85,000 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 811,387 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.14%

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $17.72, with an estimated average price of $12.97. The stock is now traded at around $12.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 1,577,659 shares as of .

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $86.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 96,302 shares as of .

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.47 and $84.67, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $94.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,384 shares as of .

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 58.56%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $264.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 279,705 shares as of .

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 88.58%. The purchase prices were between $69.95 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $75.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 489,448 shares as of .

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 90.81%. The purchase prices were between $73.7 and $97.46, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $134.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 315,180 shares as of .

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,344,671 shares as of .

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in JOYY Inc by 174.77%. The purchase prices were between $73.46 and $94.3, with an estimated average price of $82.08. The stock is now traded at around $94.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 164,578 shares as of .

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 462.50%. The purchase prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $170.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of .

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.41 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $19.56.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $135.24, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.87 and $46.14, with an estimated average price of $39.78.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $21.92.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in MSCI AUSTRALIA ETF. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $20.25.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd reduced to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 44.45%. The sale prices were between $71.1 and $88.96, with an estimated average price of $80.09. The stock is now traded at around $92.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.85%. Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd still held 339,160 shares as of .

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 47.11%. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $324.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.32%. Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd still held 51,653 shares as of .

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd reduced to a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd by 34.33%. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd still held 431,277 shares as of .