Cornerstone Advisory, LLP Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST, AbbVie Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund, Mondelez International Inc

Investment company Cornerstone Advisory, LLP (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST, AbbVie Inc, PPL Corp, Broadcom Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund, Mondelez International Inc, Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Advisory, LLP. As of 2020Q3, Cornerstone Advisory, LLP owns 184 stocks with a total value of $418 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PPL, AVGO, VLO, BTI, PRU, AEP, KO, MPC, VEA, JBHT, VEU, PHYS, NLY, DOW, TSLA, PSLV, C, CMCSA, GLW, RDS.A, DG, LOW, DLR, TT, CAT, ZTS, NRZ, MAR, DKNG, ADM, MFA, GSAT,

PPL, AVGO, VLO, BTI, PRU, AEP, KO, MPC, VEA, JBHT, VEU, PHYS, NLY, DOW, TSLA, PSLV, C, CMCSA, GLW, RDS.A, DG, LOW, DLR, TT, CAT, ZTS, NRZ, MAR, DKNG, ADM, MFA, GSAT, Added Positions: MINT, JPST, GLD, ABBV, T, PFE, CVX, MO, LMT, MMM, IBM, PYPL, AMZN, TOTL, GSLC, WMT, DUK, NMY, GOOGL, ET, MSFT, VTI, VNQI, SLYV, XLI, CVS, D, SYK, BMY, CCI, VZ, BA, MDT, BGT, VIG, IJR, AMGN, PSA, VO, SPY, XOM, JNJ, MKC, NPV, IWD, EXC, IGV, INTC, CGBD, MRK, PEP,

MINT, JPST, GLD, ABBV, T, PFE, CVX, MO, LMT, MMM, IBM, PYPL, AMZN, TOTL, GSLC, WMT, DUK, NMY, GOOGL, ET, MSFT, VTI, VNQI, SLYV, XLI, CVS, D, SYK, BMY, CCI, VZ, BA, MDT, BGT, VIG, IJR, AMGN, PSA, VO, SPY, XOM, JNJ, MKC, NPV, IWD, EXC, IGV, INTC, CGBD, MRK, PEP, Reduced Positions: BABA, JPI, BRK.B, LEO, MDLZ, SDY, VGT, MQY, PRF, DSL, MYD, VWO, IVV, RTX, IDV, NVG, TFC, ETW, SBUX, QQQ, IWF, IUSG, MCD, FB, EFA, VBR, VYM, APD, JPM, ARCC, XLK, VOOG, VYMI, PM, CHY, PG, ADP, V, UTF, AKAM, WFC, EMR, VOO, CSCO, DIA, BAC, VBK, VTV, GE, XBI, XLF, PFF, IWM, IWB, UNH, DIS, TY, DVY, MA, ABT, VOT, DHR, HON, KMB, IXN,

BABA, JPI, BRK.B, LEO, MDLZ, SDY, VGT, MQY, PRF, DSL, MYD, VWO, IVV, RTX, IDV, NVG, TFC, ETW, SBUX, QQQ, IWF, IUSG, MCD, FB, EFA, VBR, VYM, APD, JPM, ARCC, XLK, VOOG, VYMI, PM, CHY, PG, ADP, V, UTF, AKAM, WFC, EMR, VOO, CSCO, DIA, BAC, VBK, VTV, GE, XBI, XLF, PFF, IWM, IWB, UNH, DIS, TY, DVY, MA, ABT, VOT, DHR, HON, KMB, IXN, Sold Out: FMO, IWS, BP, OHI, SBGI, BDX, VOE, CLX, AYTU,

For the details of Cornerstone Advisory, LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+advisory%2C+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 597,916 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.92% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 70,869 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 200,636 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 231,350 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSLC) - 237,324 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.4 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 60,200 shares as of .

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $370.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,814 shares as of .

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $47.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,376 shares as of .

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.22 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,236 shares as of .

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $70.74, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,937 shares as of .

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,975 shares as of .

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 576.12%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 62,656 shares as of .

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 41.32%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 44,051 shares as of .

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 171.77%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $97.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 30,653 shares as of .

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 121.78%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 80,185 shares as of .

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 137.86%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 35,035 shares as of .

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 286.74%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,542 shares as of .

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP sold out a holding in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund. The sale prices were between $7.09 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.44.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $74.39 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $80.56.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $33.37, with an estimated average price of $31.21.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP sold out a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.8 and $22.01, with an estimated average price of $20.16.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49.

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 34.94%. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $264.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Cornerstone Advisory, LLP still held 18,304 shares as of .

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP reduced to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 59.26%. The sale prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $57.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Cornerstone Advisory, LLP still held 17,874 shares as of .

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP reduced to a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc by 24.44%. The sale prices were between $15.05 and $16.85, with an estimated average price of $16.05. The stock is now traded at around $16.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Cornerstone Advisory, LLP still held 159,465 shares as of .

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 76.01%. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Cornerstone Advisory, LLP still held 4,859 shares as of .

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 27.32%. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $63.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Cornerstone Advisory, LLP still held 22,496 shares as of .

Cornerstone Advisory, LLP reduced to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 46.64%. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Cornerstone Advisory, LLP still held 10,804 shares as of .