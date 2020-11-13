Polaris Capital Management, LLC Buys Tapestry Inc, Intel Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Ryanair Holdings PLC, Capri Holdings, Linde PLC

Boston, MA, based Investment company Polaris Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tapestry Inc, Intel Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ingredion Inc, Amcor PLC, sells Ryanair Holdings PLC, Capri Holdings, Linde PLC, L Brands Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polaris Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Polaris Capital Management, LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TPR, INTC, ALXN, INGR, SAIC, CW, EEFT,
- Added Positions: AMCR, ANTM, CB, WBS, UNH, GD, ALE, CCEP, COF, CRI, AVT, VZ, MPC, MTB, MSFT, ABCB, HPE, ARW, BPOP, BEN, IBOC, JPM, WCC, BRKL, DCOM, CATC, PFC, HTGC, BAP,
- Reduced Positions: LIN, TSN, CROX, NEE, NTUS, DGX, CBAN, EXP, MKSI, WGO, FNB,
- Sold Out: RYAAY, CPRI, LB, DRI, HRB, DAL, MIDD, IDHC,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with AMCR. Click here to check it out.
- AMCR 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AMCR
- Peter Lynch Chart of AMCR
For the details of Polaris Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polaris+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Polaris Capital Management, LLC
- Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 11,718,879 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
- Popular Inc (BPOP) - 3,979,060 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
- Amcor PLC (AMCR) - 13,008,844 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.79%
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 598,830 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.1%
- Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) - 3,489,166 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%
Polaris Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 2,862,998 shares as of .New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 821,019 shares as of .New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03. The stock is now traded at around $125.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 341,400 shares as of .New Purchase: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.03 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $71.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 518,800 shares as of .New Purchase: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.18, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 430,600 shares as of .New Purchase: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.91 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $95.91. The stock is now traded at around $103.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of .Added: Amcor PLC (AMCR)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amcor PLC by 34.79%. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 13,008,844 shares as of .Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 102.09%. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $329.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 150,951 shares as of .Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 95.04%. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $146.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 329,249 shares as of .Added: Webster Financial Corp (WBS)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Webster Financial Corp by 65.57%. The purchase prices were between $24.02 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $36.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,564,061 shares as of .Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 69.51%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $354.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 128,956 shares as of .Added: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $8.98 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,768,426 shares as of .Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $64.06 and $87.69, with an estimated average price of $77.6.Sold Out: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $21.89, with an estimated average price of $16.93.Sold Out: L Brands Inc (LB)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in L Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2.Sold Out: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05.Sold Out: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $13.15 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.7.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of Polaris Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Polaris Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Polaris Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Polaris Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Polaris Capital Management, LLC keeps buying