COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd Buys Fiverr International, MercadoLibre Inc, DouYu International Holdings, Sells Sea, Uber Technologies Inc, Eventbrite Inc

Investment company COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Fiverr International, MercadoLibre Inc, DouYu International Holdings, sells Sea, Uber Technologies Inc, Eventbrite Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd. As of 2020Q3, COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $434 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FVRR, MELI, DOYU,
- Added Positions: HUYA,
- Reduced Positions: YY, AAXN,
- Sold Out: SE, UBER, EB, LULU, DECK,
These are the top 5 holdings of COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd
- HUYA Inc (HUYA) - 5,449,479 shares, 30.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74%
- Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) - 773,538 shares, 24.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- JOYY Inc (YY) - 847,298 shares, 15.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.42%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 42,796 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) - 489,406 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28%
COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $142.66, with an estimated average price of $106.8. The stock is now traded at around $165.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.75%. The holding were 773,538 shares as of .New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1296.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.67%. The holding were 42,796 shares as of .New Purchase: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)
COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd initiated holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $17.54, with an estimated average price of $14.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.17%. The holding were 2,357,376 shares as of .Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98.Sold Out: Eventbrite Inc (EB)
COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $8.26 and $12.57, with an estimated average price of $9.94.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7.Sold Out: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $189.1 and $223.32, with an estimated average price of $207.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) Ltd.
