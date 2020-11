Baird Financial Group, Inc. Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Ansys Inc, Qualys Inc, Sells Dolby Laboratories Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, AptarGroup Inc

Investment company Baird Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Ansys Inc, Qualys Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Caterpillar Inc, sells Dolby Laboratories Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, AptarGroup Inc, Cigna Corp, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baird Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Baird Financial Group, Inc. owns 1417 stocks with a total value of $29.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 11,094,137 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,408,356 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 1,993,429 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 5,086,280 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,244,279 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%

Baird Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $293.51 and $350.59, with an estimated average price of $313.12. The stock is now traded at around $323.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 106,694 shares as of .

Baird Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.04 and $59.97, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $62.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 167,580 shares as of .

Baird Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 658,976 shares as of .

Baird Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $161.71 and $204.85, with an estimated average price of $186.77. The stock is now traded at around $208.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 29,711 shares as of .

Baird Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 47,078 shares as of .

Baird Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $104.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,539 shares as of .

Baird Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 1351.54%. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $44.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,267,049 shares as of .

Baird Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 8795.52%. The purchase prices were between $57.64 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $68.56. The stock is now traded at around $75.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 448,690 shares as of .

Baird Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Qualys Inc by 14717.44%. The purchase prices were between $93.84 and $124.11, with an estimated average price of $106.82. The stock is now traded at around $90.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 344,061 shares as of .

Baird Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 67.92%. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $169.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 522,647 shares as of .

Baird Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,056,306 shares as of .

Baird Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 243.79%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 377,139 shares as of .