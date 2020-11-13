Vident Investment Advisory, LLC Buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, FLIR Systems Inc, Sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Nuance Communications Inc

Roswell, GA, based Investment company Vident Investment Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, FLIR Systems Inc, Alphabet Inc, 3D Systems Corp, sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Centene Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vident Investment Advisory, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Vident Investment Advisory, LLC owns 864 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 43,837 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.67% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 45,992 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01% Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 84,743 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 1,077,881 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.55% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 1,708,453 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.02%

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $428.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 21,112 shares as of .

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $57.1, with an estimated average price of $55.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 57,700 shares as of .

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $26.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 87,066 shares as of .

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.24 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $8.68. The stock is now traded at around $7.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 221,810 shares as of .

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in TFI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.19 and $45.93, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $48.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 52,838 shares as of .

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.04 and $185, with an estimated average price of $165.63. The stock is now traded at around $183.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,485 shares as of .

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 239.89%. The purchase prices were between $83.45 and $89.25, with an estimated average price of $86.93. The stock is now traded at around $85.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 121,379 shares as of .

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in FLIR Systems Inc by 34.69%. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 545,633 shares as of .

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 111.08%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1742.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,075 shares as of .

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BioTelemetry Inc by 37.91%. The purchase prices were between $35.95 and $46.31, with an estimated average price of $41.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 357,201 shares as of .

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in 3D Systems Corp by 54.96%. The purchase prices were between $4.65 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $5.93. The stock is now traded at around $7.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,481,464 shares as of .

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in DBX ETF TRUST by 247.69%. The purchase prices were between $30.36 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 143,652 shares as of .

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $168.57 and $184.99, with an estimated average price of $175.76.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The sale prices were between $8 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.38.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $65.56 and $74, with an estimated average price of $70.96.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The sale prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7.