SherpaCapital, LLC Buys DraftKings Inc, Sells Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp

November 13, 2020 | About: DKNG +7.09% 8DEA +0% 8DEA +0%

Investment company SherpaCapital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DraftKings Inc, sells Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SherpaCapital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, SherpaCapital, LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $336 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SherpaCapital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sherpacapital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SherpaCapital, LLC
  1. DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 5,364,703 shares, 94.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 535,167 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio.
  3. 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM) - 14,647 shares, 0.12% of the total portfolio.
  4. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp (8DEA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp (8DEA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

SherpaCapital, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $41.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 94.06%. The holding were 5,364,703 shares as of .

Sold Out: Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp (8DEA)

SherpaCapital, LLC sold out a holding in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $25 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $29.58.

Sold Out: Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp (8DEA)

SherpaCapital, LLC sold out a holding in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $25 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $29.58.



