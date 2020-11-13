SherpaCapital, LLC Buys DraftKings Inc, Sells Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp

Investment company SherpaCapital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DraftKings Inc, sells Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SherpaCapital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, SherpaCapital, LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $336 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DKNG,

DKNG, Sold Out: 8DEA, 8DEA,

DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 5,364,703 shares, 94.06% of the total portfolio. New Position Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 535,167 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM) - 14,647 shares, 0.12% of the total portfolio. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp (8DEA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp (8DEA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

SherpaCapital, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $41.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 94.06%. The holding were 5,364,703 shares as of .

SherpaCapital, LLC sold out a holding in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $25 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $29.58.

