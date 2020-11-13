Menard Financial Group LLC Buys ARK ETF TR, Amazon.com Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Menard Financial Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK ETF TR, Amazon.com Inc, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Microsoft Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Menard Financial Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, Menard Financial Group LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $82 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ARKK, JNK, ARKG, GOOGL, XLK, FPX, TSLA, USHY, SJNK, HYS, HYLB, NVTA, TSM, LMT, AMCR, DAVA, TDOC, LUV, AAXN, DE, SAM, UI, ZM, CRWD, DXCM, MSCI, CBRE, CE, GS, TXN, WGO, ICFI, HII, TSN, HMSY, PEG,
- Added Positions: AMZN, AGG, MSFT, LQD, FB, IEI, ADBE, AAPL, V, UNH, CMCSA, FIS, NVDA, CRM, ULTA, SQ, SPLK, HD, AMGN, MNST, DIS, JPM, UBER, UPS, INFO, WMT, LRCX, TMO, ROL, PLD, BAC, QCOM, GWW, PANW, ZTS, MU, ECL, AXP, SBUX, LULU, DG, ACA, BABA, AAP, VMW, AKAM, EQIX, COST, ALXN, QQQ, A, CASY, BIP, MDT, BR, CAT, NKE,
- Reduced Positions: MUB, IGSB, CCI, INTC, CVX, APD, WFC, T, XOM, KMI, USB, SE, PRU, AFL, IWD, VZ, STZ, RTX, AEP, JNJ, SO, PG, PFE, KEY, MET, PEP, CHRW, CSCO, VTR, HPQ, PM, CVS, BLK, HBAN, MRK, MDLZ, WPC, TRI, CTVA, AJG,
- Sold Out: IEF, GOOG, VLO, PSX, COP, GILD, ABBV, BMRN,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,271 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.49%
- ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 29,383 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.89%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,266 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.54%
- ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 21,664 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 22,961 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.14%
Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $98.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 25,938 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK)
Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $106.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 12,083 shares as of .New Purchase: ARK ETF TR (ARKG)
Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 17,635 shares as of .New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1742.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 531 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)
Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $120.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 4,207 shares as of .New Purchase: FIRST TRUST EXCHAN (FPX)
Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCHAN. The purchase prices were between $84.68 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $91.18. The stock is now traded at around $103.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 4,731 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 65.49%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 1,271 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 69.89%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 29,383 shares as of .Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 72.54%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 14,266 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)
Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 63.08%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 21,664 shares as of .Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 102.33%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 8,330 shares as of .Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.80%. The purchase prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 17,123 shares as of .Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of Menard Financial Group LLC.
