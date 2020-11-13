Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Buys Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Square Inc, Sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Abiomed Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc

Investment company Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Square Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Abiomed Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sealed Air Corp, PPG Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust. As of 2020Q3, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust owns 43 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AMZN, NVDA, SQ, VEEV, DPZ, CMG, SPOT, LULU, CHMIPA.PFD, RC,
- Sold Out: MLM, ABMD, SWK, SEE, PPG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,088,457 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio.
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 623,890 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio.
- Visa Inc (V) - 749,391 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio.
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 667,810 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio.
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 854,000 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio.
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 24,757 shares as of .New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $538.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 30,800 shares as of .New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $178.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 96,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $274.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 55,600 shares as of .New Purchase: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $374.09 and $425.28, with an estimated average price of $397.55. The stock is now traded at around $390.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 36,200 shares as of .New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1056.45 and $1379.03, with an estimated average price of $1204.45. The stock is now traded at around $1259.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 12,150 shares as of .Sold Out: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $202.87 and $235.36, with an estimated average price of $216.25.Sold Out: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $255.22 and $317, with an estimated average price of $287.54.Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $135.61 and $166.25, with an estimated average price of $155.49.Sold Out: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $32.4 and $41.76, with an estimated average price of $38.04.Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $105.08 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $116.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust. Also check out:
