Polen Capital Management Llc Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Illumina Inc, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, MSCI Inc, Align Technology Inc

Boca Raton, FL, based Investment company Polen Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Illumina Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Aon PLC, sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, MSCI Inc, Align Technology Inc, ISHARES TRUST, RELX PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polen Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Polen Capital Management Llc owns 65 stocks with a total value of $37.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Facebook Inc (FB) - 11,957,142 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,723,497 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.62% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 5,724,906 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,685,973 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 19,404,698 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%

Polen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $354.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 3,419,053 shares as of .

Polen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $740.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 984,769 shares as of .

Polen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $304.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 562,775 shares as of .

Polen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $199.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 327,757 shares as of .

Polen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $249.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 168,680 shares as of .

Polen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.8 and $61.88, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $53.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 55,360 shares as of .

Polen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 32.40%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $264.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 960,828 shares as of .

Polen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Icon PLC by 41.65%. The purchase prices were between $166.91 and $196.1, with an estimated average price of $183.48. The stock is now traded at around $186.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 544,491 shares as of .

Polen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 41.71%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $109.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 708,601 shares as of .

Polen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SAP SE by 34.68%. The purchase prices were between $140.08 and $169.02, with an estimated average price of $158.55. The stock is now traded at around $117.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 537,334 shares as of .

Polen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 41.88%. The purchase prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $170.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 461,798 shares as of .

Polen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 41.64%. The purchase prices were between $107.92 and $130.58, with an estimated average price of $121.76. The stock is now traded at around $116.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 295,007 shares as of .

Polen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The sale prices were between $48.57 and $65.94, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Polen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $250.16 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $298.11.

Polen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in LeMaitre Vascular Inc. The sale prices were between $25.73 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $29.99.

Polen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $97.83 and $136.68, with an estimated average price of $113.83.

Polen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $43.48 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $46.05.