Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Analog Devices Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Aon PLC

Investment company Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Analog Devices Inc, Alphabet Inc, Comcast Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells Intel Corp, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Aon PLC, Southern Co, Illinois Tool Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc. As of 2020Q3, Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc owns 1729 stocks with a total value of $39.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QQQ, H, NFIN, PRGO, WHT2, SGT, SE, HAIN, NVAX, PCG, CTD, TRUP, NVTA, Z, IRTC, XBI, UHAL, TVTY, ANAT, BJRI, BOKF, BMRN, CAL, BLDR, CACC, DBD, DVAX, HT, MTCH, IONS, LGF.B, MIC, TGTX, MORN, NBR, AVNT, RRC, RWT, SEB, TEVA, MTEM, TGI, TUP, MTN, QRTEA, INFN, TRIL, CDNA, CRDF, GNMK, KKR, TRGP, GLN, ZG, MTDR, RLGY, PRTA, DOC, REXR, IMUX, ITCI, DRNA, TWOU, ALDX, MIK, ATRA, ADVM, NOMD, 2TKB, PGRE, RCKT, EPIX, KURA, SYRS, PTGX, FLGT, NTNX, MYOV, PVAC, ANAB, CVNA, ZYME, RYTM, RCUS, FIXX, CHX, ALLK, GH, YETI, PLMR, IDYA, CHWY, PRVL, DT, FREQ, BNTX, RVMD, RPRX, IAC, INZY, SNOW,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 19,188,409 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,547,418 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 500,559 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 596,298 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.2% Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,039,460 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.66%

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of .

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Netfin Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 980,480 shares as of .

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.98 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $65.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 216,282 shares as of .

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $162.9, with an estimated average price of $141.98. The stock is now traded at around $143.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 42,403 shares as of .

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.99 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $47.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 173,875 shares as of .

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $178.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,654 shares as of .

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 211.68%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $353.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 626,471 shares as of .

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 83.80%. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $135.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 913,246 shares as of .

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1749.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 164,281 shares as of .

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 32.66%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,558,795 shares as of .

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 46.83%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $62.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,576,933 shares as of .

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 46.18%. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $142.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 645,417 shares as of .

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in WPX Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $4.33 and $6.64, with an estimated average price of $5.54.