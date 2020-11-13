5 Insurance Companies Trading with Low Price-Sales Ratios

According to the GuruFocus All-In-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following insurance companies were trading with low price-sales ratios as of Nov. 13.

Kingstone

Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) were trading around $6.09 with a price-sales ratio of 0.49 and a price-book ratio of 0.73.

The multi-line regional property and casualty insurance holding company has a $65.01 million market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 10.30% over the past decade.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 3.99% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.93% and Arnold Schneider (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38%.

FedNat

On Friday, FedNat Holding Co. (FNHC) was trading around $6.48 per share with a price-sales ratio of 0.20 and a price-book ratio of 0.44.

The U.S company, which provides property and liability insurance products, has a market cap of $88.89 million. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 8.83% over the past 10 years.

With 5.62% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.53%.

United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) was trading around $4.82 on Friday with a price-sales ratio of 0.25 and a price-book ratio of 0.46.

The holding company has a market cap of $207 million. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 9.74% over the past decade.

With 0.43% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder.

Investors Title

Investors Title Co. (ITIC) was trading around $163.53 per share with a price-sales ratio of 1.46 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

The company, which operates in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance, has a market cap of $309 million. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 19.89% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $512, suggesting it is undervalued with 68% of margin of safety.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 11.29% of outstanding shares, followed by Renaissance Technologies with 1.31% and Royce with 0.02%.

Crawford & Co.

Shares of Crawford & Co. (CRD.A) were trading around $7.53 with a price-sales ratio of 0.40 and a price-earnings ratio of 32.74.

The company, which provides claims and outsourcing solutions, has a $402 million market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 14.40% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $2.47, suggesting it is overpriced by 206%.

With 2.48% of outstanding shares, David Nierenberg (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

