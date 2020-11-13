  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Chubb (CB) Chairman & CEO Evan G Greenberg Sold $19.7 million of Shares

November 13, 2020 | About: CB +0.87%

Chairman & CEO of Chubb (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Evan G Greenberg (insider trades) sold 132,504 shares of CB on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $148.86 a share. The total sale was $19.7 million.

Chubb Ltd provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance (A&H), reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. Chubb Ltd has a market cap of $66.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $147.82 with a P/E ratio of 29.43 and P/S ratio of 1.92. The dividend yield of Chubb Ltd stocks is 2.07%. Chubb Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Chubb Ltd the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Chubb Ltd. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman & CEO Evan G Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of CB stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $148.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Risk Officer and* Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of CB stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $148.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.18% since.
  • Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* John J Lupica sold 6,044 shares of CB stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $138. The price of the stock has increased by 7.12% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CB, click here

.

