Causeway Capital Management Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Linde PLC, Baidu Inc, Ryanair Holdings PLC

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Causeway Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Aflac Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, sells Linde PLC, Baidu Inc, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Microsoft Corp, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Causeway Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Causeway Capital Management Llc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GOOG, BKNG, LVS, AFL, ALK, COP, BXP, YNDX, MELI, MOMO, QFIN,

GOOG, BKNG, LVS, AFL, ALK, COP, BXP, YNDX, MELI, MOMO, QFIN, Added Positions: BABA, WFC, DIS, INFY, HDB, EXC, VALE, TSM, ESNT, JLL, SNY, BBVA, YUMC, ING, NTES, RDY, ASH, VEDL, BP, PBR.A, SPR, BTI, BCS, TTM, SNP, WIT,

BABA, WFC, DIS, INFY, HDB, EXC, VALE, TSM, ESNT, JLL, SNY, BBVA, YUMC, ING, NTES, RDY, ASH, VEDL, BP, PBR.A, SPR, BTI, BCS, TTM, SNP, WIT, Reduced Positions: LIN, BIDU, RYAAY, FDX, ORCL, SNX, SKM, AVGO, CCEP, VIV, EDU, RELX, RGA, ABB, MC, G, SAP, C, VIPS, MBT, DQ, SABR, LDOS, TOT, MFGP, IBN, INDA, JD, KSA, ASHR, NVS, TAK, SMFG, PUK, PKX, CLS, BTG, MT,

LIN, BIDU, RYAAY, FDX, ORCL, SNX, SKM, AVGO, CCEP, VIV, EDU, RELX, RGA, ABB, MC, G, SAP, C, VIPS, MBT, DQ, SABR, LDOS, TOT, MFGP, IBN, INDA, JD, KSA, ASHR, NVS, TAK, SMFG, PUK, PKX, CLS, BTG, MT, Sold Out: MSFT, VIAC, MRK, FCX, BAP, EPI, VOD, PDD, AVVIY, JKS, JWN,