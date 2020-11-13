Causeway Capital Management Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Linde PLC, Baidu Inc, Ryanair Holdings PLC

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Causeway Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Aflac Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, sells Linde PLC, Baidu Inc, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Microsoft Corp, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Causeway Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Causeway Capital Management Llc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GOOG, BKNG, LVS, AFL, ALK, COP, BXP, YNDX, MELI, MOMO, QFIN,
- Added Positions: BABA, WFC, DIS, INFY, HDB, EXC, VALE, TSM, ESNT, JLL, SNY, BBVA, YUMC, ING, NTES, RDY, ASH, VEDL, BP, PBR.A, SPR, BTI, BCS, TTM, SNP, WIT,
- Reduced Positions: LIN, BIDU, RYAAY, FDX, ORCL, SNX, SKM, AVGO, CCEP, VIV, EDU, RELX, RGA, ABB, MC, G, SAP, C, VIPS, MBT, DQ, SABR, LDOS, TOT, MFGP, IBN, INDA, JD, KSA, ASHR, NVS, TAK, SMFG, PUK, PKX, CLS, BTG, MT,
- Sold Out: MSFT, VIAC, MRK, FCX, BAP, EPI, VOD, PDD, AVVIY, JKS, JWN,
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,118,196 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 4,051,280 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.38%
- Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 6,182,288 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.8%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 5,357,918 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 1,056,844 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.57%
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1754.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 69,077 shares as of . New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1995.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 44,411 shares as of . New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,615,027 shares as of . New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,603,016 shares as of . New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $34 and $43.12, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $43.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,563,096 shares as of . New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $34.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,209,722 shares as of . Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 74.79%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $23.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 3,204,658 shares as of . Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 42.54%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $140.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 659,594 shares as of . Added: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 25.81%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,147,545 shares as of . Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 208.85%. The purchase prices were between $45.76 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $48.54. The stock is now traded at around $67.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 472,968 shares as of . Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 35.08%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18. The stock is now traded at around $42.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,602,852 shares as of . Added: Vale SA (VALE)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vale SA by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $10.28 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,972,786 shares as of . Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76. Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41. Sold Out: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $123.25 and $133.89, with an estimated average price of $128.65. Sold Out: WISDOMTREE TRUST (EPI)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $20.4 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $22.69. Reduced: Linde PLC (LIN)
Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Linde PLC by 57.57%. The sale prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $258.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.48%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 1,056,844 shares as of . Reduced: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 33.38%. The sale prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89. The stock is now traded at around $144.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.38%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 4,051,280 shares as of . Reduced: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)
Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 26.8%. The sale prices were between $64.06 and $87.69, with an estimated average price of $77.6. The stock is now traded at around $106.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.7%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 6,182,288 shares as of . Reduced: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in FedEx Corp by 59.42%. The sale prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $272.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 292,162 shares as of . Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 43.25%. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 1,170,847 shares as of . Reduced: Synnex Corp (SNX)
Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Synnex Corp by 32.63%. The sale prices were between $115.82 and $140.06, with an estimated average price of $125.66. The stock is now traded at around $149.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 800,121 shares as of .
