Brandes Investment Buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, Sells NXP Semiconductors NV, Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Brandes Investment (Current Portfolio) buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, Old Republic International Corp, Helmerich & Payne Inc, sells NXP Semiconductors NV, Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, Halliburton Co, Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandes Investment. As of 2020Q3, Brandes Investment owns 151 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FMX, KOF, PKE, MU, RTX, HDB, PBH, VREX,

FMX, KOF, PKE, MU, RTX, HDB, PBH, VREX, Added Positions: ACWX, ORI, HP, ANAT, CTVA, AVDL, EGRX, CVX, GD, IPG, SWIR, TARO, IBA, TIMB, ALE, PAHC, EEM,

ACWX, ORI, HP, ANAT, CTVA, AVDL, EGRX, CVX, GD, IPG, SWIR, TARO, IBA, TIMB, ALE, PAHC, EEM, Reduced Positions: NXPI, BABA, CX, MSFT, HAL, TMHC, FDX, NTGR, SNY, MCK, MRK, C, CAH, BAC, GSK, ERJ, FLEX, NOK, CS, LH, PFE, CI, EMR, UBS, BK, CLS, STT, HCA, CVS, HMC, WPP, CMCSA, TXT, TOT, CCJ, CHL, AIG, WFC, CRH, E, BCS, PNC, TAK, AMAT, ABEV, MUFG, OLN, PBR.A, ENIC, EPC, ORAN, CHNG, TFC, INGR, WHR, BUD, AVAL, DOX, BIDU, PDLI, JOE, TM, UTHR, YPF, GOOG, AEG, BP, CTSH, CPA, JNJ, ORCL, SHG, AGRO, UHAL, MHK, OMC, PKX, VIV, INT, AVT, CYD, JPM, JCI, PEP, GILD, MBT, OMI, WLK, CNHI, AMX, ARW, CSCO, LIVN, GIL, GHM, MSTR, NPK, NWLI, ON, DGX, RGP, TSM, GTS, ORN, ZTO, FOX, CBD, FFIV, EQC, HOG, MD, PTR, SCHL, SXT, WTM, L, HWCC, PINC, CFG, ARLO,

NXPI, BABA, CX, MSFT, HAL, TMHC, FDX, NTGR, SNY, MCK, MRK, C, CAH, BAC, GSK, ERJ, FLEX, NOK, CS, LH, PFE, CI, EMR, UBS, BK, CLS, STT, HCA, CVS, HMC, WPP, CMCSA, TXT, TOT, CCJ, CHL, AIG, WFC, CRH, E, BCS, PNC, TAK, AMAT, ABEV, MUFG, OLN, PBR.A, ENIC, EPC, ORAN, CHNG, TFC, INGR, WHR, BUD, AVAL, DOX, BIDU, PDLI, JOE, TM, UTHR, YPF, GOOG, AEG, BP, CTSH, CPA, JNJ, ORCL, SHG, AGRO, UHAL, MHK, OMC, PKX, VIV, INT, AVT, CYD, JPM, JCI, PEP, GILD, MBT, OMI, WLK, CNHI, AMX, ARW, CSCO, LIVN, GIL, GHM, MSTR, NPK, NWLI, ON, DGX, RGP, TSM, GTS, ORN, ZTO, FOX, CBD, FFIV, EQC, HOG, MD, PTR, SCHL, SXT, WTM, L, HWCC, PINC, CFG, ARLO, Sold Out: HRI, KOP, CADE, ALEX, KLIC, AMGN, STNG, TIF, MDC, DSSI, TKC, SQM, REVG, NRIM, SAFM, FSTR, TOL, KELYA, AAN, EBMT, GBX, CTB, CALM, IVC, DGII,