Brandes Investment Buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, Sells NXP Semiconductors NV, Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Brandes Investment (Current Portfolio) buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, Old Republic International Corp, Helmerich & Payne Inc, sells NXP Semiconductors NV, Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, Halliburton Co, Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandes Investment. As of 2020Q3, Brandes Investment owns 151 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FMX, KOF, PKE, MU, RTX, HDB, PBH, VREX,
- Added Positions: ACWX, ORI, HP, ANAT, CTVA, AVDL, EGRX, CVX, GD, IPG, SWIR, TARO, IBA, TIMB, ALE, PAHC, EEM,
- Reduced Positions: NXPI, BABA, CX, MSFT, HAL, TMHC, FDX, NTGR, SNY, MCK, MRK, C, CAH, BAC, GSK, ERJ, FLEX, NOK, CS, LH, PFE, CI, EMR, UBS, BK, CLS, STT, HCA, CVS, HMC, WPP, CMCSA, TXT, TOT, CCJ, CHL, AIG, WFC, CRH, E, BCS, PNC, TAK, AMAT, ABEV, MUFG, OLN, PBR.A, ENIC, EPC, ORAN, CHNG, TFC, INGR, WHR, BUD, AVAL, DOX, BIDU, PDLI, JOE, TM, UTHR, YPF, GOOG, AEG, BP, CTSH, CPA, JNJ, ORCL, SHG, AGRO, UHAL, MHK, OMC, PKX, VIV, INT, AVT, CYD, JPM, JCI, PEP, GILD, MBT, OMI, WLK, CNHI, AMX, ARW, CSCO, LIVN, GIL, GHM, MSTR, NPK, NWLI, ON, DGX, RGP, TSM, GTS, ORN, ZTO, FOX, CBD, FFIV, EQC, HOG, MD, PTR, SCHL, SXT, WTM, L, HWCC, PINC, CFG, ARLO,
- Sold Out: HRI, KOP, CADE, ALEX, KLIC, AMGN, STNG, TIF, MDC, DSSI, TKC, SQM, REVG, NRIM, SAFM, FSTR, TOL, KELYA, AAN, EBMT, GBX, CTB, CALM, IVC, DGII,
- Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 58,285,082 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.23%
- Embraer SA (ERJ) - 24,259,929 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%
- Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 8,439,128 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.13%
- McKesson Corp (MCK) - 464,458 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.31%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 824,313 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.94%
Brandes Investment initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $54.32 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $58.41. The stock is now traded at around $67.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 1,089,058 shares as of . New Purchase: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)
Brandes Investment initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $39.63 and $44.91, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 361,841 shares as of . New Purchase: Park Aerospace Corp (PKE)
Brandes Investment initiated holding in Park Aerospace Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $11.21. The stock is now traded at around $12.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 478,674 shares as of . New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Brandes Investment initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,455 shares as of . New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Brandes Investment initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,964 shares as of . New Purchase: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)
Brandes Investment initiated holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.16. The stock is now traded at around $35.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,096 shares as of . Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 2136.04%. The purchase prices were between $43.48 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $46.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 425,318 shares as of . Added: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 274.24%. The purchase prices were between $14.09 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 970,039 shares as of . Added: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 5458.70%. The purchase prices were between $13.97 and $20.48, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 708,011 shares as of . Added: American National Group Inc (ANAT)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in American National Group Inc by 3239.71%. The purchase prices were between $66.52 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $80.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 145,678 shares as of . Added: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $35.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,474,141 shares as of . Added: Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL)
Brandes Investment added to a holding in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC by 91.47%. The purchase prices were between $5.02 and $8.98, with an estimated average price of $7.27. The stock is now traded at around $5.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,840,669 shares as of . Sold Out: Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Koppers Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.58 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $22.68. Sold Out: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.02 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $37.54. Sold Out: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The sale prices were between $10.33 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $11.99. Sold Out: Cadence Bancorp (CADE)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Cadence Bancorp. The sale prices were between $7.54 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $8.66. Sold Out: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $20.79 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.6. Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Brandes Investment sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91.
