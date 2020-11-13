  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Capital Growth Management Exits KB Home, Dollar Tree

Firm's largest sales of the 3rd quarter

November 13, 2020

Capital Growth Management's Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.

KB Home

The firm closed its stake in KB Home (KBH). The trade had an impact of -5.81% on the portfolio.

The American construction company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and an enterprise value of $4.27 billion.

56aa0564d40d1086c8c3362ba6243597.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.83% and return on assets of 6.19% are outperforming 62% of companies in the homebuilding and construction industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.41 is below the industry median of 0.48.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.78% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.76% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.43%.

Teradyne

The Teradyne Inc. (TER) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -3.09%.

The company, which provides automatic test systems for use in semiconductors and wireless products, has a market cap of $16.69 billion and an enterprise value of $15.92 billion.

703c4e34da89b6e506084a7bcc95bc2e.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 43.2% and return on assets of 23.78% are outperforming 98% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio 2.63 is above the industry median of 1.46.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Simons' firm with 3.18% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.13% and NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11%.

Winnebago Industries

The firm exited its position in Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO).The portfolio was impacted by -3.06%.

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and an enterprise value of $1.89 billion.

b8141cf73b8a47a08c7da11773371d3c.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity 8.02% and return on assets of 4.11% are outperforming 75% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.54 is few above the industry median of 0.52.

The largest guru shareholder is Fisher with 4.20% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.64% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30%.

Dollar General

The firm exited its Dollar General Corp. (DG) holding, impacting the portfolio by -2.88%.

The U.S. discount retailer has a market cap of $52.99 billion and an enterprise value of $63.26 billion.

38533003339f7fd5bac8b68864c3e722.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 33.74% and return on assets of 9.92% are outperforming 93% of companies in the retail, defensive industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.22 is below the industry median of 0.38.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Simons' firm with 0.36% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.35% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24%.

Kinross

The investment firm closed its Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC). The trade had an impact of -2.60% on the portfolio.

The gold producer has a market cap of $10.03 billion and an enterprise value of $11.14 billion.

054905235b306319be5951482612c129.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 19.99% and return on assets of 11.24% are outperforming 94% of companies in the metals and mining industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.48 is far below the industry median of 15.78.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Simons' firm with 4.20% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.43% and Donald Smith with 0.27%.

Adobe

The investment firm closed its Adobe Inc. (ADBE) position. The trade had an impact of -2.58% on the portfolio.

The company has a market cap of $221.91 billion and an enterprise value of $221.31 billion.

802802bc363e019683e330118664a58c.png

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 35.87% and return on assets of 18.21% are outperforming 94% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.11 is below the industry median of 2.28.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.29% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 1.15% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.53%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


