Phreesia Sets Release Date for Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

November 13, 2020

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) (“Phreesia”) will issue a press release that includes the company’s fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of market trading on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Phreesia will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review the quarterly results.

To participate in the Phreesia's live conference call and webcast, please dial (866) 211-4557, or (647) 689-6750 for international participants, using conference code number 2375761, or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of ir.phreesia.com.

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.

