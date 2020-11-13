Chemtrade Appoints Douglas Muzyka to Board of Trustees;

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX:CHE.UN) announced today that it amended and restated its Declaration of Trust to enable a minority of Board members to be non-resident Canadians, to permit virtual Board and unitholder meetings, to facilitate electronic signatures and delivery, to clarify annual meeting procedures and to make minor administrative amendments. The adoption of this amended and restated Declaration of Trust will be voted upon at the next unitholder meeting. Chemtrade also announced that Douglas Muzyka has been appointed as a member of the Board of Trustees. Mr. Muzyka had been attending meetings of the Board and its Committees in an advisory capacity since January 1, 2018 due to the residency restrictions. All Board members’ terms expire at the next annual unitholder meeting.

Mr. Muzyka has extensive experience in the chemical industry. He retired from E.I. DuPont de Nemours (DuPont), an international manufacturer of chemical products, specialty materials, consumer and industrial products. As Senior Vice President and Chief Science and Technology Officer, he led a science and engineering organization of over 10,000 scientists and engineers. He previously served as President of DuPont, Greater China and DuPont China Holding Co. Ltd., Vice President and General Manager of DuPont Nutrition and Health, President and CEO of DuPont Canada, Inc., President and General Manager of DuPont Mexico and as a research scientist.

About Chemtrade

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America’s largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, sodium hydrosulphite, and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide, potassium chloride, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

