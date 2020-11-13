Carvana Rallies Consumers to Live Feelessly™

Leading online auto retailer [url="]Carvana[/url] (NYSE: CVNA), known for its easy, transparent car buying experience, is encouraging consumers to take a stand against hidden, last-minute fees; to Live Feelessly™ and seek pricing transparency when making purchases. Carvana’s Live Feelessly™ campaign features a [url="]new+30-second+TV+ad[/url], digital assets and social media movement, #FeelessFriday, rallying consumers to go fee-free on Fridays.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005200/en/

Carvana is rallying consumers to Live Feelessly™ and take a stand against hidden, last-minute fees. (Photo: Business Wire)

“When we pioneered online car buying more than seven years ago, we knew we would do a lot of things differently, including not relying on standard industry practices like last-minute ‘doc fees,’” said Carvana Chief Brand Officer Ryan Keeton. “At Carvana, we believe in treating people better, and empowering them to make their next purchase on their own terms. That means giving our customers detailed, 360-degree photos of every vehicle, inside and out, financing terms in minutes, a real offer on their trade-in and no hidden, last-minute fees; a transparent purchase from start to finish so they can Live Feelessly™.”Consumers’ lives are filled with fees, from food delivery, to travel, to car buying, but when you Live Feelessly™ you choose freedom over fees. Starting today, social media fans can show how they are going to Live Feelessly™ by making Fridays fee-free and posting their #FeelessFriday actions and tips on Instagram and Twitter. Whether it’s cooking dinner instead of ordering delivery, going camping instead of paying resort fees at a hotel or getting cash at your bank instead of paying ATM fees, tag [url="]%40gocarvana+on+Instagram[/url] or [url="]%40carvana+on+Twitter[/url] and show off your #FeelessFriday.Carvana allows customers to shop more than 20,000 vehicles online, finance, purchase and schedule touchless home delivery or Car Vending Machine pickup in as little as 5 minutes from the comfort of home or on the go via mobile device. “Doc fees,” or documentation fees, are additional costs at the discretion of the dealership and Carvana never charges them.Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.For further information on Carvana, please visit [url="]www.carvana.com[/url], or connect with us on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]Instagram[/url] or [url="]Twitter[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005200/en/