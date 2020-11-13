Arcimoto to Present at Virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 18











Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle® (FUV®), Rapid Responder™, and Deliverator™—affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets—today announced that it will be presenting at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit on Wednesday, November 18 at 1:00 p.m. EST.Mark Frohnmayer, Chief Executive Officer of Arcimoto, will present virtually to an online audience and will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. A webcast of Arcimoto’s presentation will be available to the public at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2038%2F38418[/url].Recent Company highlights include:On November 16-18, Investor Summit Virtual will convene 500 attendees, 75 issuers, 30 buy-side speakers, 3 Nights of entertainment and networking in virtual lounges, and 1 stock pitch competition covering the best investment opportunities in the market.Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers on the West Coast, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming commutes into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit [url="]Arcimoto.com[/url]

