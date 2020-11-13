  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 13, 2020 | About: XENE +4.62%

BURNABY, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Healthcare 2nd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day on Monday, November 16, 2020
  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 4:40 pm ET
  • Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 9:40 am ET (2:40 pm GMT)

The above listed dates and times are subject to change. Details on company presentations and webcasts can be found on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at www.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event for 30 days.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODA4NTYwNyMzODI1ODYzIzIwMTEzODA=
9cf21e2c-feea-4171-87f0-469561bc3339

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)