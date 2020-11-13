  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Business Wire
CEO and Other Cummins Leaders to Discuss the Future of Hydrogen Fuel Technologies and Its Plans to Bolster Capabilities

November 13, 2020 | About: NYSE:CMI +0.83%


Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI):



WHAT:



Virtual event followed by live Q&A with Cummins leaders about the company’s outlook on the future of hydrogen fuel technologies and key actions the company is taking to continue to broaden its capabilities.







The call is intended for the investment community, media and elected officials and staff.







Spaces are limited, so please click [url="]here[/url] to reserve a spot.







WHO:



Tom Linebarger, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer



Amy Davis, Vice President & President, New Power



Thad Ewald, Vice President, Corporate Strategy



Mark Smith, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer



Amy Adams, Vice President, Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Technologies







WHEN:



Monday, November 16 at 10:30 a.m. EST



Further information and a link to join the press event will be provided following RSVPs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005435/en/


