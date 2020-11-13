  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
NCR to Host Virtual Investor Day

November 13, 2020 | About: NYSE:NCR +4.03%


NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the banking, retail and hospitality industries, today announced it will host a virtual [url="]Investor+Day+2020[/url] event on Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



NCR executives presenting during the event include President & Chief Executive Officer Mike Hayford, Chief Operating Officer Owen Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer Tim Oliver and other senior leaders.



Event attendees will learn about:





  • NCR’s strategy to be a software- and services-led technology partner of choice to run the store, restaurant and self-service banking;




  • How NCR is shifting to recurring revenue and driving margin expansion; and




  • Why NCR is a compelling investment and well positioned for growth.




Investors are invited to register [url="]here[/url] by Nov. 30.



A live webcast and replay of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of NCR.com ([url="]investor.ncr.com[/url]) for 90 days following the event.



About NCR Corporation



NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.



Web site: [url="]www.ncr.com+%0A[/url]
Twitter: [url="]%40NCRCorporation+%0A[/url]
Facebook: [url="]www.facebook.com%2Fncrcorp+%0A[/url]
LinkedIn: [url="]www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fncr-corporation+%0A[/url]
YouTube: [url="]www.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fncrcorporation[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005113/en/


