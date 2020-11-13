Amfil Technologies Inc. Announces Purchase Order for Another GRO3 Antimicrobial System

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amfil Technologies Inc. ( FUNN) is pleased to announce a follow up sale from the GRO3 JV. Virdi, LLC has purchased its third and largest GRO3 EcoPrO3 Antimicrobial system. Virdi sells the proprietary Vessl closure, beverage manufacturing equipment, and other packaging materials primarily to beverage manufacturers in the cannabis industry.



As announced last year when the initial two antimicrobial systems were purchased by Virdi, LLC., an LOI and an exclusive supply agreement was entered into which would provide for up to eight (8) additional EcoPrO3 Antimicrobial Systems to be purchased and supplied to Virdi, LLC.

The first two EcoPrO3-10SS Ozone Side Stream Systems were integrated into customers’ facilities for the purposes of providing an all-natural sanitization and anti-microbial solution throughout the production process. The EcoPrO3-10SS exclusively utilizes aqueous functionality compared to the EcoPrO3 GRO3 60 system which utilizes an aqueous and gaseous combination. The EcoPrO3-20SS processes all liquids in the formulations prior to their products being prepared and packaged for consumption.

GRO3 is pleased to announce that the units were successfully installed and integrated into the production process and the results exceeded expectations. Furthermore, a follow up order has now been received from Virdi, LLC. for the largest unit to date and incorporates GRO3’s new proprietary ozone system manufactured completely in-house. The EcoPrO3 system provides complete process water pre-filtration and antimicrobial treatment to ensure the final product meets and exceeds the highest food safety standards while maintaining quality, flavor, and potency.

“Amfil Technologies shares our same dedication to providing equipment to enable the manufacture of fresh, healthy and innovative beverage products,” said Aaron Harris, COO for Virdi. The VesslTM closure is a key piece of advanced technology in the most innovative beverages. The technology consists of a nitrogen-pressurized, patented bottle closure system that protects contents without the need of artificial preservatives. The VesslTM system pressurizes the mix inside, keeping the beverage shelf-stable until ready to consume. As a result, the liquid has high bioavailability, which leads to a faster high – usually within only 15 minutes.

“We are excited to be working yet again with Virdi and that the ECO-PRO3 systems are exceeding their stringent quality-assurance standards. The successful integration of the third unit at their facility provides further confirmation of the system’s efficacy in delivering natural antimicrobial treatment for use in the cannabis industry while exceeding the highest food standards. We look forward to a continued and expanded working relationship with Virdi and will continue our objective of delivering solutions which exceed the quality standards of their world-class facilities,” stated Roger Mortimer, CEO and President of Amfil Technologies Inc.

About Virdi, LLC

Virdi, LLC. is a privately-owned company based in Tempe, Arizona and is the exclusive supplier of the patented Vessl™ closure (www.vesslinc.com) for consumable liquid cannabis beverage applications in the US and Canada. The Vessl™ closure is a dosing and dispensing device that allows the delivery of fresh ingredients without the need for artificial preservatives. Virdi sells the patented VesslTM closures, trademarked packaging materials, proprietary formulas, beverage manufacturing equipment, packaging machines, and clean room infrastructure to distributors that produce and distribute trademarked and private or white label brands for cannabis and other beverage applications.

About Amfil Technologies

Amfil Technologies Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries.

1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates 3 tabletop gaming bars and cafes located in Toronto, Ontario and 1 in Tempe, Arizona. The company is in the process of expanding throughout North America. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, is believed to be the largest in the world and has the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently has a 100+ member staff and recently acquired the exclusive distribution rights throughout Canada for some of the most popular board games in the world. The company also operates a lucrative fulfillment and distribution division and has recently entered into the board game publishing business through the acquisition of Morning which is expected to add significant revenues to the bottom line. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. feel free to visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com

2). The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System was jointly developed between Amfil Tech and A.C.T.S. Inc. which recently rebranded its technology under Advanced Ozone Integration as an extension of the existing ozone technology being utilized in the food and beverage industry and integrated by A.C.T.S. into companies such as Pepsi, Nestle, Sysco, Sun Pacific and many others. The system is a triple-function sanitization unit capable of naturally eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators (like aphids, whiteflies and spider mites), as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and mold on surfaces, all without chemicals. The unit can also constantly regulate a given facility's water supply, oxygenating the water and maintaining a consistent PPM infusion of ozone that prevents the formation of algae, bacteria or mold (allowing for comprehensive water recycling), simultaneously removing the need to use pesticides and/or dangerous, often carcinogenic products to treat production problems, as is common throughout the industry today. This environmentally-friendly solution also eliminates odors, while slightly reducing the air temperature, lowering energy consumption by the HEPA filtration and HVAC systems and could potentially allow for a facilities process to be labeled certified organic in the U.S.A. when the crop is no longer considered illegal on the federal level, otherwise "Clean Green" or "Certified Kind" in the meantime. The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System recently passed product review by a registered USDA certifying agent for use in California as well as Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The subsidiary has developed a strategic partnership with Roto Gro, the creator of proprietary rotary hydroponic technology. More information on this product line can be found on the www.gro3systems.com website or on twitter @GRO3Systems.

3). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer. Unilock is North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $5,000 and $150,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has quickly become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the GTA. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results, new features or services, or management strategies) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Market or Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should,", "will", "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "confident," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results, such as the Company's ability to finance, complete and consolidate acquisition of IP, assets and operating companies, could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company such as a result of various factors, including future economic, competitive, regulatory, and market conditions. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Roger Mortimer

Amfil Technologies Inc.

Telephone: (647) 880-5887

Email: [email protected]

Or

Ben Castanie

Snakes & Lattes Inc.

Telephone: (416) 500 2911

Email: [email protected]