Ziopharm Oncology to Participate in Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on November 19, 2020

November 13, 2020 | About: ZIOP +0.74%

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. ( ZIOP), today announced that Laurence Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ziopharm, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on November 19, 2020 at 1:45 pm ET.

To access the live webcast presentation, or the subsequent archived recording, please visit the “Investors” section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.
Ziopharm is developing non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies that weaponize the body’s immune system to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with a solid tumor each year. With its multiplatform approach, Ziopharm is at the forefront of immuno-oncology with a goal to treat any type of solid tumor. Ziopharm’s pipeline is built for commercially scalable, cost effective T-cell receptor T-cell therapies based on its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform, a precisely controlled IL-12 gene therapy, and rapidly manufactured Sleeping Beauty-enabled CD19-specific CAR-T program. The Company has clinical and strategic partnerships with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and others. For more information, please visit www.ziopharm.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Ziopharm Oncology:
Chris Taylor
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
T: 617.502.1881
E: [email protected]

LifeSci Advisors:
Mike Moyer
Managing Director
T: 617.308.4306
E: [email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
LifeSci Communications:
Patrick Bursey
T: 646.876.4932
E: [email protected]

