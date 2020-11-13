  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
VNUE CEO Zach Bair is Featured in National "The Aquarian"

November 13, 2020

"Singer, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, champion of mental health, music technician, force to be reckoned with…"

PR Newswire

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE, Inc. (OTC:VNUE), announced today the publication of a feature story in the national music publication "The Aquarian Weekly", one of the top national music publications for over 50 years.

In the article, Zach Bair offers an in-depth interview about his mission to help get the word out for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), a national non-profit suicide organization that is local in every state in the US, as well as detailed discussions about his efforts in the music business and VNUE's disruptive Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT).

For months, Bair has been doing a media tour and appearing on television, in radio spots and in the press as he shares data about suicide and depression from the CDC and Mental Health America, and his single "Ordinary Girl," which tackles this difficult subject head on. He also hosted a live Memphis benefit concert and continues to donate 20 percent of proceeds to the AFSP from streams and downloads of the "Ordinary Girl" single as well as the EP. The new single and EP is now being played on hundreds of radio stations both across the nation and internationally and is being streamed widely.

Bair has stepped up as an activist in order to help anyone dealing with suicide ideation and depression, since it touched him in a very personal way.

"This pandemic – and all of the other various stresses we are all going through right now, including the upcoming holiday season – makes it all that much more important to ensure those who may be suffering from depression or mental health issues get the help they need," said Bair. "I'm blessed to be able to share this message in the context of music, and to use this platform to raise awareness."

In The Aquarian Weekly article , written by journalist Debra Kate Schafer, Bair's commitment to shed a light on suicide and depression is like a musical hook that is now resonating with millions of fans.

Schafer wrote, in part, "With inspiration being taken from The Beatles, Boston, Foo Fighters, Journey, Tears for Fears, and Soundgarden, Zach Bair has taken a handful of ingredients from some of the greatest musical acts in history to create his own original sound and authentic rock style. The cherry on top of his delectable musical work? The amount of advocating he does for other people and other artists. With a partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and a business venture to bring both power and revenue back into the hands of artists, Bair is proving that with enough passion and motivation, nothing can stop you from doing well by yourself and your peers – even during a global pandemic."

To read the breakthrough article,click here.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)
VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a leading music technology company dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's groundbreaking Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) platform (www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair, are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. For more information, please visit www.vnue.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vnue-ceo-zach-bair-is-featured-in-national-the-aquarian-301172806.html

SOURCE VNUE, Inc.


