Portworx by Pure Storage Named a Leader in GigaOm Radar Report for Kubernetes Data Protection

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portworx by Pure Storage, the industry's most complete Kubernetes Data Services Platform, today announced it was named a leader in the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection , which examines the effectiveness of twelve different Kubernetes data protection solutions across ten key criteria and evaluation metrics. According to the report, Portworx provides "a highly scalable and flexible solution for Kubernetes data storage and management that works seamlessly across different on-premises and cloud environments" Portworx also received top marks on all five evaluation metrics including flexibility, scalability, performance, ease of use, and TCO/ROI.

Today's report inclusion marks the second time this year Portworx has been included in a GigaOm Radar Report. In March (and a subsequent update in July), Portworx was labeled the category leader in the GigaOm Radar for Data Storage for Kubernetes after ranking the company as a "strong focus and perfect fit" on 9 out of 11 evaluation criteria and key capabilities.

"Portworx's continued presence in GigaOm Radar Reports for Kubernetes is testament to the strength of capabilities when it comes to Kubernetes data protection and data storage," said Enrico Signoretti, senior data storage analyst, GigaOm. "Features like PX-Backup and PX-DR support highly scalable workflows across both on-premise and cloud environments, and Portworx by Pure Storage provides application owners and DevOps teams with the tools they need to simplify data management processes."

"This positioning signifies industry-wide recognition of Portworx's ability to deliver scalable and consistent Kubernetes data protection and storage to enterprises everywhere,"said Murli Thirumale, co-founder and VP, GM cloud native business unit at Portworx by Pure Storage. "We're pleased to be ranked so highly alongside our peers in today's GigaOm Radar Report for Kubernetes Data Protection."

For more information about Portworx's leadership in data protection around Kubernetes, visit Portworx.com to download the report.

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps modern organizations turn data into business advantage. Pure solutions enable a unified data experience that can adapt as customer needs evolve. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure Storage provides a modern data experience that creates a common operating environment across multiple data centers and clouds, easing operations via APIs and intelligent AI-driven automation. And with a certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Portworx, acquired by Pure Storage in October 2020, is the container storage company enterprises rely on to manage mission critical data services in containers. By enabling data availability, data security, backup and disaster recovery for Kubernetes-based applications running on-prem or across clouds, Portworx has helped dozens of Global 2000 companies such as Carrefour, Comcast, GE Digital, Lufthansa, T-Mobile, and SAIC run containerized data services in production. Based in Los Altos, Portworx partners with Amazon, Cisco, Google, HPE, IBM, Pivotal, VMware, and other leading enterprise software companies to accelerate container adoption. For more information, visit portworx.com or follow @portwx.

Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for General Purpose Storage . Additionally, Portworx was recognized as the leader in GigaOm's inaugural 2020 Radar Report for Data Storage for Kubernetes

