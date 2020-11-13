Conagra Brands Announces its 2020 Zero Waste Champions

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of America Recycles Day, Conagra Brands is honoring its employees who are keeping materials out of landfills through innovative recycling and waste reduction measures. Eight Conagra facilities across the United States and Mexico have been awarded Zero Waste Champion status for diverting more than 95 percent of waste materials from landfills. These facilities helped Conagra achieve an 84percent companywide waste diversion rate in the 2020 fiscal year.

Conagra emphasizes a systematic and strategic approach to reduce the amount of waste its facilities generate to maximize the use of resources for the future. For unavoidable waste, comprised mainly of food and packaging materials, Conagra encourages innovative ways to donate, reuse or recycle, such as composting or diverting organic waste to animal feed. The Zero Waste Champion facilities set standards to advance the company's zero waste efforts and serve as a model for all production facilities to follow.

"We commend our employees' ingenuity and dedication to finding solutions that reduce landfill waste," said Dave Biegger, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer at Conagra Brands. "Our Zero Waste Champion facilities demonstrate Conagra's commitment to finding new ways to be more environmentally responsible and nourish the planet."

This year's honorees include frozen, snacks, international and grocery manufacturing facilities. The 2020 Zero Waste Champion facilities are:

Brookston, Ind.

Hamburg, Iowa

Irapuato, Mexico

Lakeview , Iowa

, Mankato, Minn.

Maple Grove, Minn.

Oakdale, Calif.

Waseca, Minn.

