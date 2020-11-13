  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Aphria Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

November 13, 2020 | About: TSX:APHA -1.52%

PR Newswire

LEAMINGTON, ON, Nov. 13, 2020

LEAMINGTON, ON, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Aphria Inc. ("Aphria" or the "Company") (TSX: APHA) (NASDAQ: APHA), a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today announced management will host a fireside chat discussion at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. ET.

Aphria Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aphria Inc.)

There will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of Aphria's website. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

We Have A Good Thing Growing

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario – the greenhouse capital of Canada – Aphria Inc. has been setting the standard for the low-cost production of high-quality cannabis at scale, grown in the most natural conditions possible. Focusing on untapped opportunities and backed by the latest technologies, Aphria Inc. is committed to bringing breakthrough innovation to the global cannabis market. The Company's portfolio of brands is grounded in expertly researched consumer insights designed to meet the needs of every consumer segment. Rooted in our founders' multi-generational expertise in commercial agriculture, Aphria Inc. drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified approach to innovation, strategic partnerships and global expansion.

For more information, visit: aphriainc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aphria-inc-to-present-at-the-jefferies-virtual-london-healthcare-conference-301172808.html

SOURCE Aphria Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)