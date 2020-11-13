Globant Launches New Sustainable Business Studio to Help Organizations Thrive in the New Green Economy

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally-native technology services company, today announced the launch of the Sustainable Business Studio to help its clients create business legitimacy in today's new green economy. The Sustainable Business Studio operates at the intersection of digital technology and sustainability – focusing on bringing together new know-how, expertise and competence for Globant clients. It will provide organizations and stakeholders with the tools to support climate action and perform as responsible businesses.

"As we evolve our organization, we believe that we have a commitment to helping our clients reinvent themselves. For a long time, the concept of sustainability has focused mostly on environmental issues, but we believe that global sustainable development should take into consideration a holistic approach where people, profit and planet are interconnected. This calls for a new methodology, one that we will be addressing with the new Sustainable Business Studio," said Martín Migoya, Globant CEO and co-founder.

Globant appointed Elena Morettini, a geologist with a PhD in Isotope Geochemistry and an extensive RD&D background in the energy industry, to lead the Studio. Morettini is ready to face the challenge of the convergent journey between digitalization and sustainability.

"We are entering the so-called decade of action to urgently cope with climate change, meaning we need to readjust and rethink mindsets and practices in favor of business legitimacy," said Elena Morettini, Director of Globant's Sustainable Business Studio. "We need a new code of conduct for each and every business that's based on climate change awareness, transparency and sustainable strategies in respect to people and planet."

The Sustainable Business Studio's practices include:

E-missions – Provides technical expertise, digital tools and fundamental organizational-wide changes to support clients on a path to certifying carbon neutrality.

– Provides technical expertise, digital tools and fundamental organizational-wide changes to support clients on a path to certifying carbon neutrality. Sustainability today – Fosters cultural transformation and maturity through collaborative practices that honor sustainability, diversity, and inclusion. It includes consulting and training for senior executives and organizational-wide training programs to promote the essential cultural change.

– Fosters cultural transformation and maturity through collaborative practices that honor sustainability, diversity, and inclusion. It includes consulting and training for senior executives and organizational-wide training programs to promote the essential cultural change. Up with climate – Globant offers an analysis of climate material risks and opportunities. The Studio produces diagnosis and reports on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), and climate due diligence.

