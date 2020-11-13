Total To Use Honeywell UOP Technology To Produce Renewable Jet Fuel And Diesel At Its Zero-Crude Platform In France

DES PLAINES, III., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced Total will use Honeywell UOP Ecofining™ process technology to produce renewable fuels, primarily for the aviation industry, at its Grandpuits platform at Seine-et-Marne in north central France.

Honeywell UOP will provide technology licenses, basic engineering, specialty equipment, and catalysts for the project. Once completed, the bio-refinery will process 400,000 tons of feed per year, producing up to 170,000 tons of sustainable aviation fuel, 120,000 tons of renewable diesel and 50,000 tons of renewable naphtha for production of bioplastics.

"Total chose UOP's Ecofining process to increase its renewable jet fuels production in France," said Ben Owens, VP and general manager of Honeywell's Sustainable Technology Solutions business. "UOP's Ecofining process will help Total to convert its Grandpuits refinery into a zero-crude platform that supports government plans to develop fossil fuel substitutes and achieve carbon neutrality."

According to the Ministry for Ecological Transition, the deployment of sustainable aviation fuels is one of the top priorities of the French government and part of its broader national commitment to tackle climate change. Earlier this year, France announced plans to replace 2% of its fossil-based jet fuel with sustainable aviation fuels by 2025, rising to 5% by 2030 and to 50% by 2050.

Honeywell pioneered the sustainable aviation fuel market with its UOP Ecofining process. Honeywell Green Jet Fuel™ produced by this process is blended seamlessly with petroleum-based jet fuel at commercial scale. When used in up to a 50% blend with petroleum-based jet fuel, Honeywell Green Jet Fuel requires no changes to aircraft technology and meets all critical specifications for flight. Learn more about UOP renewable energy technologies at www.uop.com/biofuels.

Total is a French broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Based in Paris, the company is active in more than 130 countries.

Honeywell UOP (www.uop.com) is a leading international supplier and licensor of process technology, catalysts, adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services to the petroleum refining, petrochemical, and gas processing industries. Honeywell UOP is part of Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies strategic business group, which also includes Honeywell Process Solutions (www.honeywellprocess.com), a pioneer in automation control, instrumentation and services for the oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, chemical and other industries.

Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

