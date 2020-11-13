  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
United Airlines to Present at the 2020 Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference

November 13, 2020 | About: NAS:UAL

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2020

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines' Mike Leskinen, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations will present at the Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference on Tuesday, November 17th. The presentation will begin at 12:30 p.m. CT / 1:30 p.m. ET.

The live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of United's website at ir.united.com. The company will archive the video webcast on the website within 24 hours of the presentation, and the webcast will be available for a limited time.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".








